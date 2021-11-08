iQoo 9 with Snapdragon 898 SoC could be arriving in January - here's what we know

Just as we were preparing for the imminent launch of the iQoo 8 series, there appears to be a sudden buzz around the iQoo 9, with reports indicating an imminent launch in India during January. The new series, the rumors say, would be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 898 processor, which could well be the talk of the town during Qualcomm's annual tech summit .

The iQoo 9 was sighted on the Indian IMEI database with a model number V2171A. The series will have two variants, including iQoo 9 and iQ00 9 Legend. We believe that the brand wants to ride the Snapdragon 898 launch where already several brands have announced their intention to launch phones with the latest chipset. The Xiaomi 12 series is another series that appears to be making waves on this front.

The iQoo 8 series made its debut in China in August 2021. Both the smartphones were the first to feature the Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC. If the rumors are to be believed, iQoo 8 Pro will be rebranded in India as iQoo 8 Legend.

iQOO 9 Rumoured Specifications

iQOO 9 may get an FHD+ AMOLED display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Legend edition of the series may get the AMOLED curved display. In addition, the smartphone will include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset that is soon going to roll out globally.

Reports say that the Snapdragon 898 will be introduced at the annual tech summit by Qualcomm starting from November 30. There is no word regarding other specifications like camera, battery, and display size. Speculations are that other specifications of the iQOO 9 series will be revealed soon.

iQOO 8 Legend Specifications, Price

iQOO 8 has also been spotted on the IMEI database, suggesting that the smartphone will roll out in India soon. The device has a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate. Powered by Snapdragon 888 processor, the smartphone includes 12GB RAM coupled with 256GB of internal storage. It will operate on the Android 11 operating system and run on OriginOS.

Talking about the camera, iQOO 8 Legend may sport a triple rear camera set up, including a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary sensor, 13MP ultrawide angle sensor, and a 13MP portrait sensor. In the front, the smartphone may include a 24MP sensor. In terms of battery, the device packs a 4350 mAh battery paired with a 120W fast charging support. iQOO 8 Legend, being a premium segment smartphone, will be available between the price range of Rs 55,000 to Rs 70,000.

