iQOO 8 Legend launch in India soon - here's what we know

The iQoo 8 and the iQoo 8 Pro series went official In China during August and their specs were revealed around that time. Now these devices are rumoured to be on their way to India, if one were to go with the latest listings on the IMEI database. Our readers may remember that these were the first phones to sport Snapdragon 888 Plus chipsets in the world.

The two phones are expected to land together in India but we might see the iQOO 8 Pro getting launched with a different name. Market rumours suggest that the iQOO 8 Pro model might launch as the iQOO 8 Legend in the country.

Information around the exact launch details of the two phones are sketchy, but leaks indicate that the launch would happen in November itself.

The IMEI listing clearly shows the name of the model is iQOO 8 Legend and the model number is iQOO I2017. The IMEI listing doesn’t offer any further details on the device about the specifications, which we believe could well follow those of the earlier models launched in China.

iQOO Legend: Specifications

iQOO 8 Legend is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with 1,440x3,200 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Talking about the processor, you can expect it to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor, which will be paired up with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

On the software front, the iQOO 8 Legend could boot Android 11-based FunTouch OS 11. It may pack a 4,500mAh battery and support 120W fast charging as well as 50W fast wireless charging.

The phone is expected to feature a 50MP primary snapper, followed by a 48MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 16MP portrait sensor. On the front, we might see a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

iQOO 8 Legend: Price

It is currently unknown how much the iQOO 8 and the iQOO 8 Legend will cost in India, but we expect them to be priced aggressively to compete against the devices from brands like Xiaomi and Samsung that dominate India’s smartphone market in this segment.

For comparison, the iQOO 8 Pro debuted at CNY 4,999 or approx. Rs. 58,442 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option. The phone includes two other memory options as well, which are 12/256GB and 12/512GB. These models have been priced at CNY 5,499 approx. Rs. 64,000 and CNY 5,999 approx. Rs. 70,000 respectively.

The above-mentioned pricing is pretty indicative that the iQOO 8 Legend (aka Pro) could be priced premium in India.

