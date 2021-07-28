iQoo 8 series set to be the world's first Snapdragon 888 Plus smartphone

The iQoo 8 has been in the news a couple of times already and is expected to launch soon. And there is fresh news in which has been leaked confirming that the iQoo 8 is going to be the first smartphone to feature a Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset

iQoo recently launched the iQoo 7 and iQoo 7 Legend smartphones in India, and the next generation of the series is apparently set for launch already. According to a leaked teaser poster by Mukul Sharma on Twitter, the iQoo 8 is set to launch at ChinaJoy 2021 which will take place from July 30 to August 2.

iQOO 8 will feature🔲SD 888+🔋4500mAH⚡120W#iQOO8 pic.twitter.com/VuVLE8S8C9July 27, 2021 See more

Previous leaks reported the company officially teasing the launch of the iQoo 8 smartphone in China and that it might be the first-ever to feature the Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset. A new leak from Digital Chat Station shared by Debayan Roy on Twitter confirms that. It also confirms that the iQoo 8 will feature 120W fast charging and the battery capacity has been increased to 4,500mAh.

Previously, a DigitalChatStation leak revealed that the model number of the iQoo 8 is apparently V2141A and tipster @WhyLab has shared specs of the smartphone along with an image of an iQOO 8 poster showing the FlashCharge branding.

The tipster confirms that along with a Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset the smartphone is expected to come paired with 16GB RAM (4GB virtual included in that) along with 256GB storage. The phone would run on Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top. The iQoo 8 is also expected to feature a 1440p screen with a high refresh rate.

The Snapdragon 888 Plus, this is the newest flagship chipset from Qualcomm which was announced recently. It has a beefed-up AI Engine which is now capable of 32 TOPS and has a prime Kryo 680 core (based on the Cortex X1) is now clocked at 3GHz.