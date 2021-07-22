iQoo 8 could be the first smartphone with Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset

It has just been a couple of months since iQoo launched the iQoo 7 and iQoo 7 Legend smartphones, and it seems like we are getting ready to receive the next generation of the series already.

According to a MyDrivers report, the company has officially teased the launch of the iQoo 8 smartphone in China. The new leak even hints that the upcoming smartphone might be the first-ever to feature the Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset.

The article also confirms that a senior executive of the company has even teased an August 4 launch of the smartphone. As for the Snapdragon 888 Plus, this is the newest flagship chipset from Qualcomm which was announced recently. It has a beefed-up AI Engine which is now capable of 32 TOPS and has a prime Kryo 680 core (based on the Cortex X1) is now clocked at 3GHz.

DigitalChatStation has revealed that the model number of the iQoo 8 is apparently V2141A and tipster @WhyLab has shared specs of the smartphone along with an image of an iQOO 8 poster showing the FlashCharge branding.

The tipster confirms that along with a Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset the smartphone is expected to come paired with 16GB RAM (4GB virtual included in that) along with 256GB storage. The phone would run on Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top. The iQoo 8 is also expected to feature a 1440p screen with a high refresh rate.

Looking at the previous iQoo 7 Legend smartphone should give us an idea of what the company might improve on with the next generation. The iQoo 7 Legend comes with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and has up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM (along with 3GB of additional virtual RAM) and 256GB of non-expandable UFS 3.1 storage.

The iQoo 7 Legend has a refresh rate of 120Hz for smoother visuals, on the 6.62-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and105% NTSC coverage. For optics, it uses a 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 13MP telephoto shooter with 2x magnification and 20x digital zoom. For selfies, there’s a 16MP camera on the front. It has a 4,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging.