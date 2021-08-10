iQoo 8 series specs revealed, BMW Motorsport Edition confirmed

More and more information about the iQoo 8 series seems to seep out giving us a more concrete idea about the upcoming smartphone from the Vivo sub-brand. The new information out there seems to come directly from the company which means that it is accurate.

According to teasers posted by the company on Weibo, some key specifications of the upcoming flagship series of iQoo have been confirmed. It also happens to mention that apart from the normal variants the iQoo 8 will comes with a special BMW Motorsport Edition.

iQoo 8: Leaked specs

The leaks have confirmed that the iQoo 8 will be available in a vanilla and a Pro variant with the BMW Motorsport Edition joining it. Besides this the new teasers confirm that the smartphones will be the first to feature the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC and pack feature LPDDR5 RAM along with UFS 3.1 storage.

A tipster named Bald Panda has leaked on Weibo that the iQoo 8 will in all probability have a flat display along with a punch-hole front camera. It will also likely feature 120W fast charging. With these features it seems pretty evident that it would be well suited for gaming.

According to a report by GizmoChina, The tipser also leaked a poster of the iQoo 8 Pro BMW Motorsport Edition. This seems to show that besides the special BMW edition it could also come with a carbon fiber back panel. While the punch hole camera on the front seems confirmed, this pro model does have curved edge displays. And on the back panel it comes with a rectangular triple-camera module with an LED Flash. It also suggest that the device will have a 2K Retina Display.

Previous leaks have confirmed that the smartphone will get 6.78-inch Samsung E5 LTPO display with 1440p resolution which adds up to a density of 517 PPI for this display size. It is expected to be a 10-bit display, allowing it to produce 1 billion colors and have an adaptive refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz.

The launch of the smartphone is set to take place at ChinaJoy 2021 sometime between July 30 to August 2. And along with the 120W fast charging it may come with a 4,500mAh battery. Leaks also claim that the device will feature 12GB RAM with 4GB virtually expandable along with 256GB internal storage.