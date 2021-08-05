Upcoming iQoo 8 smartphone to feature Samsung E5 screen

The upcoming iQoo 8 has been one of the most talked-about devices. The new flagship from the company is supposed to come with a Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset.

And now according to new leaks by Vivo themselves, the upcoming iQoo 8 smartphone will apparently feature a 6.78-inch Samsung E5 LTPO display that will have a translucent material in the area where the front-facing camera is supposed to be.

While this does not mean that we will be seeing a totally invisible front camera when not in use, there is a high probability that the company has made the front camera a lot less visible when not in use.

The cutout for front cameras has become a part of life for most smartphone users in recent years as bezels have become smaller and screens bigger. The next logical step is definitely ensuring the front-camera becomes less intrusive when not in use.

And along with the use of the Samsung E5 LTPO display the iQoo 8 will come with 1440p resolution which adds up to a density of 517 PPI for this display size. The display is also set to be 10-bit, allowing it to display 1 billion colors. And being an LTPO display it will be capable of an adaptive refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. This seems to be in line with the information that was revealed earlier through the leaks.

Recent leaks had suggested that the iQoo 8 is set to launch at ChinaJoy 2021 which will take place from July 30 to August 2. And it is supposed to feature 120W fast charging and the battery capacity has been increased to 4,500mAh. Other leaked info suggests that along with the Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset the smartphone is expected to come paired with 16GB RAM (4GB virtual included in that) along with 256GB storage.