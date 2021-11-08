Trending

Xiaomi 12 powered by Snapdragon 898 gets EEC certified - launch imminent

BIS certification came in October

Xiaomi 11T Pro
(Image credit: Future)

Over the past few weeks, we have tracked the rumours around Xiaomi 12 flagship smartphone series. Initially, the indications were of a China launch followed by other geographies, but now it looks as though the Chinese phone-maker could launch the series simultaneously across several global markets. 

Barely a week after it was reported that the Xiaomi 12 series was reported to have received the BIS certification indicating an imminent launch in India, we have reports of a similar outcome from an EEC certification perspective. A report in Gizchina says the global version of the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro bearing model numbers 2201122G and 2201123G got EEC certified. 

The rumour mill was rife about the Xiaomi 12 series being amongst the first flagships to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 898 chipset, whose launch now seems likely on November 30, coinciding with Qualcomm's annual three-day tech summit starting on that date. 

The latest report also indicates that  Xiaomi 12 series could enter mass production soon. It would largely depend on when Qualcomm makes the latest chipset available and what impact, if any, would the ongoing delays in processor manufacture and shipments have on a regular supply. We believe that Xiaomi would want to offer the devices only when they have enough numbers to fulfil likely demand in multiple markets, given their intent of launching it to a wider audience. 

Rumours had indicated that while the Xiaomi 12 could launch in December and be up for Christmas sales, the Xiaomi Pro and Xiaomi Ultra could follow later on in the second half of January. 

xiaomi_12_launch_india

(Image credit: EEC Certification)

From a specifications perspective, the Xiaomi 12 could come with a curved display and a centrally located punch hole for the selfie camera. It would feature a 2K screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and be packed with 16GB of RAM and 1TB storage. 

However, an earlier leak indicated that the Xiaomi 12 will have a 192MP or 200MP main camera, either of which would be the highest-res camera we've seen on a smartphone. Another leak backed up this rumor by indicating that this high-res snapper would only be available on the Xiaomi 12 Ultra model. It claimed that the other two devices could have a 50 megapixel main camera, a 5x periscope and an ultra-wide combo. 

The devices could be running the Android 12 operating system topped up with the  company’s own MIUI and have 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging enabled, thus completing the aspirational value of a device slated for 2022.  

