OnePlus RT launch is reportedly delayed

OnePlus RT, presumably the rebranded version of the Chinese version OnePlus 9RT was reported to launch on December 16 in India as per a known tipster. Now, the same tipster has tweeted on the uncertainty of the launch.

Max Jambor, who has a pretty good track record when it comes to revealing details around unannounced devices, has now tipped the OnePlus RT is delayed. The tipster, however, hasn’t shared the new launch timeframe or for how long the device is delayed.

It is possible that the company has now decided to bring the OnePlus RT device to India in the next year only. And, if that’s the case, we might see the device in the early next year like most of the queued launches from other companies.

This year, the launch of a T-branded OnePlus device in India was already looking pretty uncertain. But slowly the leaks and rumors took off, suggesting a possible launch of the OnePlus 9RT in India, though with a tweaked name.

However, the support pages of the OnePlus 9RT and the Buds Z2 TWS were spotted a couple of days back on the company’s official website for India, indicating an imminent launch. But as it is turning out now, OnePlus looks to be holding-up the launch.

OEMs hardly offer new launches at the end of the year majorly because the holiday seasons begin at this time and consumers are rather interested in getting deals and discounts on the companies’ existing products.

Well, OnePlus is also offering massive discounts on its OnePlus 9 series in India right now. So, if you have been longing for the OnePlus 9 Pro model, you can grab it at a huge Rs. 10,000 price cut.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus RT is expected to bear the same specs as the Chinese sibling OnePlus 9RT. It could feature a 6.62-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 600Hz touch sampling rate with HDR10 Plus certification. It is going to be powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 12GGB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone could arrive with a 50MP Sony IMX766 lens, a 16MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. There is a 5,000mAh battery with a 65W fast charging speed.

