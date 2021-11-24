OnePlus RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 to launch soon in India - Here's what we know

OnePlus had said that it will not introduce a mid-year upgrade to its flagship line-up, the company has done just that by refreshing the affordable OnePlus 9R with a OnePlus 9RT in China. Early reports suggested that the phone might arrive in India with a different name, which we discounted initially as a rumor.

However, in what appears to be a stark change to its launch pattern in India, the Chinese smartphone maker seems to be gearing up to add a couple of products to its portfolio in the country.

The report by 91Mobile says both OnePlus 9RT aka OnePlus RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 might be launched in December. Interestingly, both the devices were launched together in China as well.

Earlier, an Amazon listing of OnePlus RT was spotted on Google Search by a tipster sparked rumours of an impending launch. However, the latest report corroborates the theory. In terms of specifications, both the new devices offer upgrades over their predecessors and knowing OnePlus, these might be priced aggressively in India.

OnePlus RT specifications and expected price in India

The OnePlus RT is expected to be a rebranded OnePlus 9RT and is expected to come with the same specifications as its Chinese sibling. The OnePlus RT could have 6.62-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 600Hz touch sampling rate. It is also said to come with HDR10 Plus certification.

Powering the phone could be a Snapdragon 888 SoC which is a huge upgrade from the Snapdragon 870 present in the OnePlus 9R. In terms of memory and storage, the phone may come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Talking about the optics, the phone would arrive with a triple camera setup -including a 50MP Sony IMX766 lens, a 16MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. A 5,000mAh battery with a 65W fast charging speed is expected to complete the device.

In terms of pricing of the OnePlus RT in India, the phone was launched in China at CNY 3299 which roughly translates to Rs. 38,450. We can expect the pricing to be around the same mark in India. The phone might come in Nano Silver and Hacker Black colour options.

The OnePlus 9R on the other hand retails at Rs. 39,999 for the base variant and goes up to Rs. 43,999 for the top-end variant. Interestingly the OnePlus 9R was sold for Rs. 3000 lesser for a month and a half during the festive season starting from Oct 1 till Nov 15.

OnePlus Buds Z2 specifications and expected price in India

(Image credit: OnePlus )

The OnePlus Buds Z2 succeed Buds Z from the company and come with an in-ear silicone tip instead of the one-size-fits-all hard plastic finish. The Buds Z2 houses 11mm dynamic drivers and is equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 and supports fast pairing.

The Buds Z2 come with IP55 splash-proof certification, and the case is IPX4 certified. It comes with ANC support and offers up to 5 hours of battery life with ANC turned on. Without ANC the battery backup increases to 7 hours.

In terms of audio codec support, the Buds Z2 support AAC, SBC Bluetooth codec BLE, SPP, HFP, A2DP, and AVRCP Bluetooth transmission protocols. The Buds Z2 might come in Obsidian Black and Pearl White colorways.

In terms of pricing, the Buds Z2 is expected to be priced similar to the Chinese pricing of CNY 499 or Rs 5800 approximately.

