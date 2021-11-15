OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition launched in India: price, specs, and availability

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has been in the news for the last few days. The company had stitched a partnership with Bandai Namco – the company behind the famous game Pac-Man to launch a variant of its affordable flagship.

The phone aptly called OnePlus Nord Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition has, after a lot of hype and anticipation, gone live today in India. The phone, according to the company, is a unique blend of simplistic design of OnePlus and signature Pac-Man elements – such as the game’s iconic Pac-Dots and Pac-Man himself.

The key specifications of the phone, rather disappointingly, remain unchanged and packs a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC at its core coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is a OnePlus Nord 2 with a gamified user interface and a glow-in-the-dark skin at the back.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition price and availability

The retail price of the OnePlus Nord Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition was revealed a few days back and it was announced that the phone will only be available in a single storage variant of 12GB RAM coupled with 256GB of onboard storage.

The Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition can be bought for Rs. 37,999 in India starting tomorrow and will be exclusively available via OnePlus Experience Stores, OnePlus.in and Amazon’s India store.

Customers purchasing the phone will get 3 months subscription of Spotify premium and a OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man phone holder for free via the Red Cable Club (RCC) membership offered by OnePlus. In terms of launch offers, the company is offering a discount of Rs. 2000 upfront and Citibank customers stand a chance to avail an instant bank discount for Rs. 1000 and a discount of Rs. 1250 on 3 and 6month EMI options.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition features and specifications

In terms of specifications, the hardware of the phone remains unchanged. The phone still has a 6.43-inches Fluid AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on Android 11 powered OxygenOS 11.3 and is available in a sole variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The triple camera setup of the Nord 2 remains unchanged with the primary sensor being a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 76 sensor with OIS. The other two sensors in the camera setup are 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel snappers while on the front you have a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone draws power from a 4500 mAh battery pack that comes with support for a 65W Warp Charge that can charge the phone’s battery from 0-100% in just under 30 minutes.

While the core of the phone remains unchanged, it’s the gamified UI and the glow in the dark back that differentiates the phone from the original Nord 2. OnePlus has re-designed the UI to match the spirit of Pac-Man and has embedded challenges within the UI which the users to solve to get access to hidden wallpapers. Last but not the least, the phone comes with Pac-Man 256 pre-installed on the phone.

