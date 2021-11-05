OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-man edition could get a new chipset - or so it seems

Having received robust reviews and sales from the OnePlus Nord and its successor OnePlus Nord 2 proving worthy of the name, the Chinese smartphone maker seems to be testing the waters once again with a possible change of the processor that resided under the hood of its mid-range device.

The company recently teased a new smartphone via its social media handles which suggests that it could well be a revamped version of the OnePlus Nord 2 with earlier leaks indicating that it could be powered by a Snapdragon chipset. If this is true, it could be a totally different device as the earlier OnePlus Nord series were powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 120 chipset.

However, there is no official confirmation from OnePlus, except that the upcoming smartphone could be a Pac-man edition, as is evident from the image shared by the company's India office Twitter handle.

Something you definitely won't 🙄 at is coming soon... pic.twitter.com/X0bcyIxEgYNovember 4, 2021 See more

However, what prompted the question about a change in processing power is a leak from Paras Gulani via his Twitter handle. He claimed that the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-man edition could be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC unlike its predecessors that sported a MediaTek chipset under the hood.

The OnePlus Nord 2, which was unveiled in India earlier in July this year, is priced at Rs 27,999 in for the base 6GB+128GB variant. The 8GB+128GB variant costs Rs 29,999, and the 12GB+256GB version is priced at Rs 34,999. The Nord 2 is available in Gray Sierra, Blue Haze and Green Wood hues.

The device sports a 90Hz AMOLED display on a 6.43-inch panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio, weighs 189 grams and measures 8.2mm in terms of thickness. It has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both sides. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset powers the device along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The phone sports a triple camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor(f/1.88, OIS) followed by an 8MP ultra-wide lens(f/2.25), and a 2MP mono lens(f/2.4). For selfies, the Nord 2 sports a Sony IMX615 32MP camera.

While we do not expect many changes on these specifications in the limited edition device that OnePlus has teased, what is intriguing is the changed processor. It must be mentioned that the company, on its part, has revealed nothing to confirm this major change, which means we may have to wait a bit longer to know for sure if the processor is indeed being replaced and if so, the reasons for it.

Considering that the device got teased from the official Twitter handle of the brand, we believe that it may not be too long before the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-man edition sees the light of the day in India.