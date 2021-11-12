OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Mac edition could launch as early as next week

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition, a special edition of Nord 2 is grabbing all the limelight, especially at a time the company has purportedly sealed the release of its T-series flagship phones. OnePlus has already revealed what the upcoming special edition implies, but a lot more is yet to be known.

The company didn’t disclose the exact launch date at the time of the announcement, however, if a fresh tip is anything to go by, we might see the device getting unveiled as early as next week only.

As per the tipster Yogesh Brar, OnePlus is hosting a Clubhouse session on November 16 where it could unveil the limited edition Nord 2 Pac-Man. The tipster adds that the company may also bundle Buds Z, its TWS as a gift to all those buyers.

As I pointed earlier, OnePlus will indeed be hosting a Clubhouse session for the Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition. It will be hosted on November 16th.OnePlus is also expected to bundle in Buds Z as a gift to Nord 2 Pac-Man edition buyers. pic.twitter.com/eJb3gt9EM5November 12, 2021 See more

The tipster also shares a banner that reads, “Join us on Clubhouse on November 16 for a curated conversation and trivia quiz with OnePlus Nord and PAC-MAN for a chance to win.” The banner doesn’t tell the best of it, but it does share the gist and that is we might see OnePlus unveiling the much-anticipated Nord 2 Pac-Man at the purported event.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition price

(Image credit: Amazon)

According to Amazon India that teases the arrival of Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition, the phone could cost Rs. 37,999. This means it is going to be a straight Rs. 10,000 increase from the base variant of the original Nord 2 smartphone, which starts at Rs. 27,999.

Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition: Specifications and features

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition remains the same at the core as the Nord 2 but features a different chipset. The limited-edition reportedly features a slightly new design, well all thanks to the collaboration with Japanese video game publisher, Bandai Namco Entertainment.

At the time of the announcement, the company chose to hide the look of the device, however, it did describe the design. As per OnePlus, the handset will feature a rear cover boasting a dual film design with phosphorescent ink applied to its innermost film that enables the device to glow in the dark. OnePlus says it has “gamified” the device’s software experience by inserting games, challenges, and lots of exclusive Pac-Man content throughout.

The Nord 2 Pac-Man is expected to feature Snapdragon 778 SoC instead of Dimensity 1200 present on the Nord 2. It will be available in the sole 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. You can expect the same 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate The camera department and battery capacity are also expected to remain the same.

