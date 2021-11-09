OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition price, specs, and everything we know so far

OnePlus might’ve decided against launching its half-yearly iteration of flagship phones. However, the Chinese smartphone maker isn’t done yet. The company has been teasing the launch of yet another special edition and this time it is called OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition.

True to form, the company has already shared information in a staggered manner. As a result, while we aren’t yet aware of the launch date nor do we have any idea about how the phone looks like, we know how much the phone will cost!

The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition isn’t a successor to the OnePlus Nord 2 launched earlier, instead, the phone will remain the same at core and will feature a slightly new design thanks to the collaboration with Bandai Namco for the Pac Man game. Unlike the original Nord 2, the Pac Man Edition will have a Qualcomm chipset at the core.

Here’s a quick look at all the information that we have around the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition: Cut to the chase

What is it? Special Edition OnePlus phone

When is it out? November

How much will it cost? Rs. 37,999

OnePlus has stated that the phone will be released this month. However, it hasn’t revealed the launch date yet. Though it is being speculated that the phone might be launched within the first half of November itself.

The phone will be slightly pricier than the vanilla Nord 2 that starting at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant, Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB/128GB option and goes all the way up to Rs. 34,999 for the 12GB and 256GB variant. The new Nord 2 Pac Man Edition will be available in a single storage option of 12GB and 256GB and will retail for Rs. 37,999.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition design and features

Unlike most other OnePlus devices, the design of the Nord 2 Pac Man edition has remained under the wraps. The company has somehow managed to control the leaks. For a brand that has thrived on planned and planted leaks to create hype, keeping the leaks closely guarded is a new experience. And we aren’t complaining, after all, who doesn’t want to witness a “unique” design right at the time of unveiling.

That said, the company has revealed some of the design elements of the phone. It says that the Nord 2 Pac Man Edition has a unique dual-layer design on the rear panel. The rear panel incorporates a phosphorescent ink which glows in the dark showing off a Pac-Man maze.

While OnePlus might’ve wanted to invoke nostalgic feelings by incorporating the design of one of the most famous games of yesteryears, grown-ups in India might relate this to something else from their childhood. This glow-in-dark feature is similar to the radium stickers most of us have used during our school days. Turn off the lights and these stickers would also glow.

Talking about the phone though, the company says that the phone will come with the Pac Man game built-in and it has incorporated easter eggs throughout the interface which can indeed bring out the child-like surprise in grownups and professionals.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition specifications

Previous reports reveal that the Nord 2 Pac Man Edition will be powered by a Snapdragon 778 SoC instead of Dimensity 1200 present on the Nord 2. The phone will sport 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

You can expect the same 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate sporting an 85.8% screen to body ratio, a triple camera setup with a primary 50MP sensor coupled with an additional 8MP sensor with ultra-wide lens and a 2MP monochrome shooter. On the front, you can expect a 32MP selfie shooter.

Powering the phone could be a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Other key features include 5G, WiFi6, USB Type C port, dual sim connectivity etc.

What we want to see

While it’s great that OnePlus is adding an interesting device to its repertoire, there is a growing unease among the users who feel that OnePlus is slowly losing the charm. This could be linked with the gradual transformation from an independent brand to a subsidiary of Oppo.

Seamless user experience

The custom Android skin on the OnePlus devices is also slowly going the ColorOS way which means that there might be very little difference between the skin that runs on an Oppo, OnePlus and a Realme phone.

The fact that the company had recently accepted that it had been throttling the performance of some common apps on its flagship devices also didn’t go well with the users.

Of late, the company has struggled with software updates. This includes missed timelines and issues with the software. Users have often complained that not only the OS updates were delayed but they also impacted the performance of their smartphones which as a result of the update became laggy or jittery.

The company needs to ensure that the software updates are streamlined and is tested thoroughly before being made available to the public. As the company has gradually positioned itself as a premium brand, it needs to ensure that critical feedback like this is taken care of.

Focus on build quality

We’ve lived through the scary experience of Samsung Galaxy Note 2 blasting now and then. It looks like the Nord 2 may be headed somewhat in the same direction. Multiple instances have been reported where the phone has blasted causing severe injuries to the users.

These instances will not only hurt the brands' reputation but will also make users wary of purchasing OnePlus devices. The company needs to work towards addressing these issues and should publicly address them rather than burying them under the carpet.

