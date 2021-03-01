OnePlus Nord Android 11 stable update now rolling out

OnePlus Nord Android 11 stable update is now rolling out to all the OnePlus Nord users. The OnePlus Nord received its first Android 11 update back in January this year as an Open Beta update.

After testing it nearly for two months, the stable version of the Android 11 based on Oxygen OS 11 is now rolling out to all the OnePlus Nord users. As always, the update OTA will be incremental and will reach a limited number of users today. The broader rollout will start in a few days.

Image 1 of 2 OnePlus is the only OEM apart from Google to offer Quick smart control (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 2 Redesigned Settings page (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Before you go ahead and check for the update on your OnePlus Nord device, make sure your battery level is at least 30% and at least 3GB of available storage on the phone. Although the upgrade from Android 10 to Android 11 stable will not erase data, it is recommended to take a complete backup before installing the update. The update comes in 2.9GB size.

OnePlus Nord Android 11: What's new?

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Android 11 brings fresh UI visual design changes and various optimizations of details. OnePlus has added a bunch of new features like Ambient Display which brings new clock styles. It will change according to phone usage data.

The update also brings a new Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo. Furthermore, OnePlus has also added a Dark mode shortcut key in the pull-down quick setting and auto turn-on feature and customize time range for dark mode is also making its way.

Shelf, OnePlus's -1 screen element has got yet another visual overhaul with a weather widget and smarter animation effect. The overall system-wide optimization has also been done.

The new Oxygen OS 11 build brings the brightness slider to the top of the notification area. OnePlus has also implemented smart home controls which can be accessed by long-pressing teh power button. The OnePlus Gallery app has a story feature, which can automatically create weekly stories by using your local photos and videos.