Android 11 update timeline for OnePlus Nord, 7 and 7T announced

OnePlus previously announced that it has plans to release the Android 11 update for OnePlus Nord, 7 and 7T series. And now it has announced that the update will be going live next week for OnePlus Nord users, while the 7 and 7T series will get these shortly after.

OnePlus previously introduced the newest variant of Android 11 on its OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones from last year. OnePlus has been persistent in introducing software updates to its smartphones.

OnePlus Android 11 release details

(Image credit: Future)

In a blog, OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus Nord will receive its first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build. And the stable release will be after the developers have collected feedback from the Open Beta and tuned the software.

The delay in the release for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series users is because the developers faced data decryption issue when porting these devices to Android 11. Hence, work is still on for the release of Android 11 for these devices.

OnePlus had not previously mentioned the release date for Android 11 for OnePlus Nord. We considered that OnePlus has been rather consistent with its Android updates and that the company will not ignore the Nord.

As for the newest offering which is the OnePlus 8T 5G, it ships with Oxygen OS 11 atop Android 11, making it one of the first phones to do so. It also features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for sRGB and DCI-P3 colour space.

The OnePlus 8T comes with a Snapdragon 865 chipset (with 5G) at its heart along with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR4X RAM. While the battery only gets a small bump up to 4,500mAh compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus 8T is now the fastest charging phone from the brand with 65W Warp Charge.

There’s a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP f/1.7 (Sony IMX586) primary camera, a 16MP f/2.2ultra-wide shooter with a 123-degree field-of-view, a 5MP macro shooter and a 2MP monochrome lens.