Android 11 open beta now available for OnePlus 8 series

The Android 11 open beta build is now available for OnePlus 8 series. The OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 is now available for anyone with the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Google started rolling out the all-new Android 11 stable build to Pixel users last night and other OEMs followed the launch by announcing preview/beta build of the latest Android iteration. OnePlus is one of the fastest in the industry to provide the new software update and as always, they have started open beta first. It is now available for OnePlus 8 series users.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

What's new with OxygenOS 11?

Since this is a major Android upgrade, there are several changes that Android 11 brings to the table. For starters, the OnePlus 8 series will get a fresh new UI with various optimization. There is also a new weather UI supports dynamic switches. The brightness bar display in the status bar is now optimized to quickly adjust it by pulling down quick settings.

OnePlus’s Game space has also got a couple of new features - there is a new gaming tools box switches for Fnatic mode, WhatsApp, Instagram and Screen Recorder at one place. This can be accessed by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode. You also get a new mis-touch prevention feature, which prevents accidental touches.

One of much-anticipated feature, the Always-on Display finally comes to OnePlus devices with Android 11. You also 10 new clock styles to customize. There is also a Dark mode toggle and you can now automatically enable from sunset to sunrise or set for a custom time range. The OnePlus Gallery app has gained story function which will show you weekly videos with photos and video in storage. And lastly, the Zen mode has received five new themes and option to invite your friends and enable the Zen Mode together.

Apart from these, the update will also include core Android 11 functionality like Smart conversation, chat bubbles, media controls, Privacy and security, and much more.

How to get Android 11 open build on OnePlus 8 series

To get started, head over to the forum post, download the correct open beat build. Copy the downloaded package to phone’s storage. And then head over to Settings > System > System Updates > Click top-right icon > Local upgrade > Select package > upgrade. After the upgrade, click on the restart button and enjoy the Android 11 build.