Save up to $50 on flagship OnePlus products but only with our exclusive code

I know you're busy so let me cut to the chase. If you want to save big on a flagship OnePlus phone, then you only have until Sunday, 30th March to do so. The savings are for the OnePlus 13, which is on sale for $849.99 (was $899.99) and the cheaper OnePlus 13R for $549.99 (was $599.99). To take advantage of the deal, simply enter the code FUTURE50 at checkout.

If you'd like one of the best smartwatches instead, then the OnePlus Watch 3 is also discounted. Save $30 on the retail price by using code TIME1010. You also have an extra day with this offer expiring at the end of the 31st of March.

OnePlus is probably best known for its excellent range of affordable flagship smartphones but is now producing some of the best audio tech, wearables, and, most recently, tablets. We've reviewed nearly every entry from the Chinese firm here at Techradar and found them fantastic alternatives to the likes of Samsung or Google.

If you missed these deals, then don't worry; there are plenty of other ways to save money with OnePlus. Simply go to our OnePlus coupon codes page, which is regularly updated by our deal editors.

OnePlus.com - get up $50 off OnePlus flagship products As producers of some of the best tech products out there, OnePlus is a brand you can trust. Now with savings of up to $50, you can own their products for less. Use our coupon codes as detailed below to take advantage of the deals. US only

Top picks from OnePlus

Save $50 OnePlus 13: was $899.99 now $849.99 The OnePlus 13 is one of the best phones of 2025 — and it doesn't cost as much as Google or Samsung's flagships. Buy it because of its flagship performance, battery upgrade, improved imaging, and oxygen OS 15. Coupon: FUTURE50

Deal expires 30th March

Save $50 OnePlus 13R: was $599.99 now $549.99 As a more affordable alternative to the OP13, the OP13R still delivers fantastic performance and a set of features to die for. Gamers will specifically love the 120fps PUBG MOBILE gaming experience. Coupon: FUTURE50

Deal expires 30th March

Save $30 OnePlus Watch 3: was $329.99 now $299.99 A premium stainless steel case and a durable, shiny titanium alloy bezel guarantee an elegant finish. Features include a 60-second Health Check-In, cardiovascular Vitality, GPS precision, and up to 5-day battery life. Coupon: TIME1010

Deal expires 31st March

Why we love OnePlus

On top of producing high-quality tech products, OnePlus is known for its additional benefits, including a one-year warranty and generous reward program. The warranty begins when the deal commences and includes all repair and replacement services.

In terms of the reward program, OnePlus offers a service called the Red Cable Club, which operates as a members club and a rewards scheme for loyal customers. Membership is free for all OnePlus account holders and offers access to unique discounts, gifts, and community forums. Importantly, the Red Cable Club also unlocks the Red Coins shop, which is your typical reward scheme where you can spend points earned with purchases on unique accessories and gifts.

We also love the fact that all OnePlus phones are unlocked, which means you can pick which network you want to go with. With compatibility across AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and all sub-carriers, you'll have plenty of choice.