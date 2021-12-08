OnePlus will likely be at CES 2022, but we don't expect the OnePlus 10

The next big show in tech is CES 2022 in January, and a new leaked invite suggests that we'll see some upcoming devices from OnePlus at the big event.

The leaked invite says, “Lets catch up in Las Vegas on January 5. Save the Date”, but doesn’t talk about any of the new gadgets that the company wants to unveil. This is just a teaser for what to expect.

However, since it’s the day when CES 2022 starts, there is a small possibility that OnePlus might showcase its new OnePlus 10 range. We're not sure though, as we don't expect its next flagship series to debut worldwide until later in 2022.

Tech publications attending CES 2022 have yet to recieve this invite, and instead this is from leaker Max Jambor who has shared the invitation on Twitter. We would expect to officially hear about this event at some stage in the coming weeks.

Save the date! 🙃 pic.twitter.com/k65NClhrEtDecember 7, 2021 See more

CES 2022 officially starts on January 5 - the date on the OnePlus invite - and it'll then continue until January 8. We've yet to see many companies confirm for the big event, but it's thought that a lot of top tech manufacturers will be at the show.

Analysis: why we don't think it's the OnePlus 10

Why don't we think it'll be the OnePlus 10? The company has yet to announce a commercial smartphone at previous shows. OnePlus made its CES debut in 2020 - the show didn't go ahead in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic - where it showcased the OnePlus Concept One phone.

Since it was a concept phone showing off OnePlus’ prowess and was never made commercially available, we wouldn't technically call it a launch.

This time around, the company might end up showing yet another concept phone like a foldable or a phone with a rollable display. There's also a possibility that we may see the OnePlus Tablet that has been rumored multiple times in the past.

That said, since the brand decided not to launch the half-yearly update of its flagship range, we might well see OnePlus showcase the OnePlus 10 Pro as well. After all the news around the Oppo and OnePlus merger, this is a golden opportunity for the company to make its presence felt globally.

Previous reports revealed that the OnePlus 10 series could launch in China in January or February, followed by a global launch somewhere in March or April. That makes us think that it'll be something different at CES, rather than the company's next flagship phone.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is set to be one of the first few devices to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It is expected to carry a new wrap-around design - inspired by the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. It may house a triple camera setup with a 50MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto lens. It is also said to sport a 32MP selfie camera.