OnePlus could launch a foldable phone - here's what we know

Remember OnePlus attempting to crash Samsung's foldable phone launch event in August with a teaser of its own 'foldable' phone? It later turned out the BBK Electronics-owned company was merely amusing itself with those pictures. However, the company might finally be planning a real foldable phone now.

The actual launch of such a device or even its possibility remains in the realm of speculation for now, as the only information that we have is a patent filing that was submitted in China some time ago. The filing was discovered by LetsGoDigital and it suggests that the Shenzhen-based company could soon add a tri-fold smartphone in its kitty.

As the name implies, the device includes a folding mechanism that includes three displays that fold. Parvez Khan, aka Tenizo Concept has made a series of renders based on the patent images to give a clearer look to our perception and tell us what to expect if this filed patent application ever becomes a reality.

As is evident, this foldable phone has three display parts and a double hinge – one large and one smaller. The description says the device can be folded in different ways as per use cases. When unfolded, the user gets a large-sized uniformed display.

What is it?

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

However, looking at the renders, the device appears as overkill when unfolded and we cannot foresee any use-case scenario where it could prove its worth. It looks like a large rectangular scale that might not even fit in two hands unless stretched beyond normal. But then, we are more than happy to wait and watch, in the hope that the patent filing would eventually result in an actual product.

We can, however, surely think of scenarios where one display with a smaller hinge is folded inwards and the user is enjoying the content on the other two displays. Needless to point out, but, in its compact form, the device will be used as a regular handset, though it could be a bit thick around the waist.

The device reminds us of some other patented applications from companies like Samsung, where the tri-fold mechanism (not TCL's Z-shape) when unfolded produced a large tablet-sized form factor. But, this one from OnePlus looks to have a slightly different form factor. It looks more or less like a clamshell design with an extended display.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

The hinges rendered on the OnePlus tri-fold smartphone are also not the same. One is large than the other and could create a wobble when placed on the surface in the fully unfolded position. The tech publication points this out and claims that it is because the housing of the first display part is thicker than the other two parts.

One of the patent images also shows the device in a triangle form with a “rotating turning plate.” The use case of this form appears unclear and we can’t tell what exactly OnePlus is aiming for. Our best guess is this form factor would offer a tent-style viewing angle where a user could enjoy watching YouTube videos.

The tri-folding device from OnePlus also includes a circular magnetic slider system (not to be mistaken for the alert slider) that would prevent the device from folding or unfolding unintentionally during use. The slider is placed on the thicker display part of the mechanism so that it remains easily accessible, regardless of how the phone is folded.

About time?

Rumors have it that OnePlus’ sister company Oppo could launch its first foldable phone as soon as next month only. It is pretty safe to assume that OnePlus could soon join as well, given the two companies now share the same R&D. And many of their smartphones are just a re-labeled version of the other device.

But the question remains when exactly does OnePlus propose to bring its first foldable phone?

Over the past couple of years, we have seen several companies announce plans for a foldable device and when questioned earlier, OnePlus claimed that they had no real intention of doing so anytime soon. Maybe, now they have a change of mind, given that their sister brand are seeking to do the same.

