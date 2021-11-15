Oppo foldable smartphone may launch as early as December - here's what we know

Barely a week ago, we had shared information about a foldable smartphone from Oppo based around information spotted on a patent filing website. Fresh rumors from China now suggests that the device, developed under the codename 'Peacock', could launch in December.

Initially we were a bit skeptic, since these reports of a patent spotting came on the back of Oppo's preparations to launch their premium flagship Oppo Find X4 series early in 2021. However, given that the brand had already teased a foldable device concept and the rollable smartphone, we believe the company is quite keen to enter the foldable segment comprising the likes of Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 3.

In fact, the usually reliable tipster has claimed on Weibo that there could be not one but two high-end devices coming up. One codenamed "Peacock" could be launched in December while the other called "Butterfly" may arrive early in 2022.

Earlier, tipster Digital Chat Station had tweeted that 'Green Factory’s first new folding screen is expected to debut on Q2' [sic]. The leaker often refers to Oppo as 'Green Factory', while 'Q2' could refer to the April-June quarter.

The report further claims that the foldable device would be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset while the other premium device could well be Oppo's Find X4 flagship series that reportedly carries the latest Snapdragon 898 chipset.

We already know that the Oppo Find X4 flagship series, scheduled for an early 2022 launch, could be making the jump to 125W charging speeds. We've seen a variety of phones with 120W charging, including the Xiaomi 11T Pro and the Vivo iQOO 8 Pro, but this could be the first commercially available phone to hit that 125W spec.

Oppo foldable specifications (rumored)

As for Oppo's foldable smartphone, there were rumors that the device could feature a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display and could be running the Android 12 OS on top of which the company's ColorOS 12 customer interface could be set up.

Rumors were also afloat around the possibility of Sony's IMX766 50MP camera being the choice for the Oppo foldable device's primary shooter, though we haven't heard anything concrete about the number of cameras on the back panel yet.

Expected to have an inward folding design like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Huawei Mate X2, the Oppo foldable could come boast a 120W refresh rate and boast of a 4,500mAH battery with 65W charging support.

Looks like 2021 and early 2022 could well be the time of the foldable devices. We have already heard reports of the Xiaomi foldable's form factor, and separately about the existence of the Google Pixel foldable phone.

