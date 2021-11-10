Oppo Reno 7 series key specifications, prices leaked - no launch date yet

The leaks about the Oppo Reno 7 series are becoming more prolific, given that the launch date of the series is fast approaching. Several details of the devices have already surfaced but the latest online leak lays out specifications of the entire line-up that includes a Pro Plus variant for the first time.

Well-known tipster who goes by Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Twitter leaked the specifications of the complete lineup. Previous leaks suggested that the lineup will only feature two smartphones, but the latest leaks have a different story to tell.

The Oppo Reno series will get four smartphones, including Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 Pro Plus and Reno 7 SE. Speculations are that Reno 7 SE will be a low-end offering from the brand. Some specifications that will be common in all four phones are a 90Hz refresh rate and an AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout.

Apart from that, DCS also mentioned that Reno 7 Pro would run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 processor, and the base variant will include the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. While the high-end variant of the series will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, and the low-end variant will consist of Snapdragon 778 chipset.

Oppo Reno 7 series leaked specifications

Considering the leaks surfaced online in October, Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro will pack a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. However, the pro variant may get a 120Hz refresh rate if the October leaks are believed. The Pro variant of the series will be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with Adreno 660 GPU. However, it is no doubt confusing as the latest leaks point towards another direction. Both the smartphones will get a 4500 mAh battery that will support 65W fast charging support.

Talking about the camera, both smartphones will sport a triple rear camera set up. Reno 7 will include a 50MP primary shooter, 16MP secondary shooter, and 2MP tertiary shooter. On the other hand, the Pro variant will get a 50MP primary shooter, 16MP ultra wide-angle sensor and a 13MP telephoto shooter. On the front, both the devices may get a 32MP camera for video calls and selfies.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Plus, being the high-end variant of the series, will include a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC and operate on Android 11 OS. The dimension of the display has been sketchy until now. However, the device is going to have a slightly bigger screen than other variants of the series. It will feature stereo speakers and an X-axis linear motor for an enhanced audio experience. Other smartphone specifications include 50MP primary sensor, 65W fast charging support, 4500mAh battery, and AMOLED display.

Oppo Reno 7 SE, on the other hand, will come equipped with a 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be most probably powered by Snapdragon 778G chipset. The triple rear camera set up of Oppo Reno 7 SE will consist of a 64MP OmniVision OV64B primary lens, 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Other features include a 32MP front camera, 4300mAh battery, 65W fast charging support.

Expected Price

The base variant, Reno 7, will be priced between the range of Rs 41,000 to Rs 48,000. In comparison, Oppo Reno 7 Pro will be priced in the range of Rs 50,000 to Rs 56,000. The high-end variant, Reno 7 Pro Plus, may be priced above Rs 60,000. The low-end offering of the series, Reno 7 SE, will be priced at around Rs 35,000.

