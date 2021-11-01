Oppo Reno 7 Series To Rollout In India By end-November - here's what we know

The Oppo Reno 6 series hit Indian shores during the third week of July, just as the country was emerging from the second wave of Covid-19. It brought good dividends for the company as customers gave it a thumbs-up. Now, rumours suggest that its successor, the Oppo Reno 7 series, could arrive as early as end-November.

If reports are to be believed, then Oppo is likely to discard the Pro Plus model from the Reno 7 series. Instead, a new variant named Oppo Reno 7 SE will be introduced.

The series will also have the other two traditional variants, i.e., Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro. A report published by GSM Arena provides the key specifications of the three variants just ahead of the tentative launch.

Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro Specifications

As in the case with their earlier offerings, the Oppo Reno 7 series would provide quality specs in their Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro offerings, both in terms of hardware and interface.

The reports suggest that both the variants will come equipped with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display. The basic variant will offer a 90Hz refresh rate, and Reno 7 Pro will have a 120Hz refresh rate. Other similar features are a 4,500mAh battery along with 65W fast charging support.

We may get to see the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor in the basic variant, and the Pro variant may run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Oppo Reno 7 will have two processor options - 8GB RAM and the 12GB RAM - paired with 256GB of internal storage. However, customers will have only one processor option of 12GB RAM linked to 256GB of internal storage in the case of the Oppo Reno 7 Pro.

Talking about the optics, both the variants will sport a triple rear camera set up. In Reno 7, there will be a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP ultrawide angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Reno 7 Pro will feature an OmniVision's 64MP OV64B sensor for ultrawide angles, Samsung's 50MP GN5 sensor, and a 13MP telephoto shooter. One can safely assume from the camera specs on the Reno 7 Pro will be more powerful, given that it is about clicking high-quality shots and capturing videos.

Oppo Reno 7 SE Specifications

Oppo Reno 7 SE would be placed at the low-end variant of the series. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset paired with 12GB RAM. The device will consist of a 6.43-inch Full HD+ display and a 90Hz refresh rate for a super smooth experience.

In terms of camera, the smartphone will include a triple rear camera set up with 64MP OmniVision OV64B primary shooter, an 8MP Sony IMX355 shooter, and a 2MP portrait shooter.

On the front, the smartphone will boast a 32MP selfie camera. Oppo will offer a slightly less powerful battery, 4300mAh, in the low-end variant and the 65W fast charging support.

At the moment, information about the actual launch date is sketchy with reports suggesting that the launch would be in November. There are some leaks to suggest that the phones may hit the marquee some time by end of the month, making it a valuable Christmas offering.

