Oppo Reno 6 Pro goes on sale: price, specs, availability, and offers

Oppo Reno 6 Pro , the company’s latest flagship phone, will go on sale today in India. The phone is already available for purchase on e-commerce platforms and also offline stores across India.

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro was launched in India last week alongside its young sibling, the Reno 6. During the initial sale period, Oppo is offering a bunch of offers on smartphones which not only brings the price down by Rs 4,000, you can also get some additional benefits and discounts on other products. Here is everything you need to know about the Oppo Reno 6 sale, price, offers, and specifications.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro price in India and availability

Oppo Reno 6 Pro offers

The company is offering a bunch of offers on the Reno 6 Pro. For starters, you can get up to Rs 4,000 off with HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, and ICICI Bank credit card, credit EMI and debit card Non-EMI transactions. Further, you can get 5% unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card transactions. You also get no-cost EMI options on all major credit cards.

Apart from the aforementioned bank offers, you also get offers on some AIoT products:

Oppo Reno 6 Pro specs and features

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display OLED with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Some of the display features include HDR10+ technology with a 91.2% screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 360 degrees light sensor.

The Reno 6 Pro is available in the sole 12GB+256GB variant. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset which has a clock speed of up to 3Ghz and is built on a 6nm process. In the camera department, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro comes with a 64MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP Ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP mono lens. Selfies are handled by a 32MP shooter. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro comes with a bunch of camera features including bokeh flare portrait video, AI highlight video, focus tracking, detailed photo and much more.

Powering all the internals is a 4,500mAh battery unit with support for 65W fast charging. Other notable features include Wi-Fi 6, NFC, 177-gram weight, and a 7.6mm profile.

