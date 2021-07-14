Oppo Reno 6 series launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets

Oppo has launched two new smartphones in India, the Oppo Reno 6 and Oppo Reno 6 Pro. These two smartphones were launched in India with a new colour option for the Oppo Enco X earbuds.

The Oppo Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro feature MediaTek Dimensity chipsets with the Reno 6 being the first smartphone in India to feature the Dimensity 900 chipset. Oppo also introduced the Blue colour variant for the Enco X earbuds.

Oppo Reno 6 and 6 Pro: Price and availability

The Oppo Reno 6 has been priced at Rs 29,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. While the Reno 6 Pro has been priced at Rs 39,990 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant. The Reno 6 will be available from July 29 while the Reno 6 Pro will be available for purchase from July 20.

Those that purchase either of the smartphones, will be entitled to Rs 1,500 discount on Oppo Enco W31, Rs 1,000 discount on Oppo Enco X and Rs 2,000 discount on the Oppo Watch. There's also a Rs 4,000 cashback offer for HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, customers. The smartphones will be available on Flipkart and other e-commerce partners.

Both the Oppo Reno 6 and 6 Pro smartphones are available in Aurora and Stellar Black variants. Oppo is also introducing the Oppo Premium service which will provide users with EMIs during repairs, 24X7 hotline, free pickup and drop, and a free screen guard and back cover.

Oppo Reno 6 and 6 Pro: Specs and features

The Oppo Reno 6 and 6 Pro smartphones come with 6.5-inch OLED display that features a 90Hz refresh rate with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display features HDR10+ technology with a 91.2% screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio, 360 degrees light sensing, and SGS eye care technology.

The Reno 6 is the first smartphone in India that comes with a Dimensity 900 chipset which has been manufactured using a 6nm process with 2.4GHz core processing speed. It features XGB RAM and XGB internal storage. The Reno 6 Pro features a Dimensity 1200 chipset which has also been manufactured using a 6nm process and has 3GHz core processing speed. It features XGB RAM and XGB internal storage.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo Reno 6 comes with a triple camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP Ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The Reno 6 Pro features a quad-camera setup with a similar setup as the Reno 6 with the addition of a 2MP mono camera.

For battery, the Reno 6 features a 4,300mAh battery while the Reno 6 Pro features a 4,500mAh battery. Both the smartphones feature 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging that can achieve 100% charge in 31 minutes. The smartphones run on Android 11 with Color OS 11.3 on top of it.