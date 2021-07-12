Oppo Reno 6 to be India's first MediaTek Dimensity 900 smartphone

The new and upcoming Oppo Reno 6 5G smartphone is apparently set be the first smartphone to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset in India. This was communicated by the company itself which also confirmed some news about the flagship Oppo Enco X earbuds as well.

Oppo confirms that the Reno 6 5G smartphone will be launching in India on July 14 and the company will also be introducing a new Blue colour variant of the Oppo Enco X earbuds.

Oppo Reno 6 5G: Specs and features

The brief from Oppo confirms that the smartphone will feature the newest octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset that has been manufactured 6 nm manufacturing technology and Cortex A78 CPU, that supports Wi-Fi 6 and Dual SIM 5G support.

Among other things, the Dimensity 900 also supports LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage options and can even adapt to a 120Hz screen. This chipset comes with an Arm Mali-G68 MC4 graphics processing unit.

Other features of the 3rd generation of MediaTek’s AI processing unit in Dimensity 900 is power-efficiency to support a wide array of AI applications and 4K high definition resolution (HDR) videos. The Dimensity 900 features MediaTek’s latest HyperEngine 3.0 with Networking Engine 3.0 that searches and connects to the lowest latency cell tower available to minimize online ping.

Leaks have suggested that the Oppo Reno 6 could feature a 6.55-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, triple-cameras on the back and 65W fast charging. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro will have the same internals, but move to a curved display and have four cameras on the rear with a 64MP primary sensor.

The top-of-the-line Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset and have superior cameras with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. A similar setup is seen on the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which is the current flagship for the brand. This could be the reason why the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G was not mentioned by the company in its communique.