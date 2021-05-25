Exclusive: Oppo Reno 6 series to launch in India in July

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro from January made it clear that the series will focus on design and camera features. Being the series with one of the shortest refresh cycles, its successor is already here and will be coming to India in a few weeks.

The Oppo Reno 6 series will make its global debut in China on May 27 . TechRadar India can now confirm that the phones will launch in India in the month of July — some six months after its predecessor. Unless there are some last-minute changes due to the lockdown or supply chain constraints, this timeline should hold true.

For now, it seems like there will be three smartphones in the series: the Oppo Reno 6, the Reno 6 Pro and the Reno 6 Pro Plus. As of now, it’s unknown how many of these will come to India. Oppo hasn’t been a part of the high-end premium smartphone space, with the last flagship being the Oppo Find X2 in early 2020. With no signs of the Oppo Find X3 either, it looks like the company is still evaluating its presence in the higher segments.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus (Image credit: Evan Blass)

The upcoming smartphones have already been listed at an eCommerce site, revealing details such as the design and key specifications.

The standard Oppo Reno 6 will be powered by a MediaTek chipset (expected to be Dimensity 1100 or 1200 ), along with a 6.55-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, triple-cameras on the back and 65W fast charging.

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro will have the same internals, but move to a curved display and have four cameras on the rear with a 64MP primary sensor.

Lastly, the top-of-the-line Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset and have superior cameras with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. A similar setup is seen on the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which is the current flagship for the brand.