Oppo Reno 6 series launch set for May 27 in China

There's a new Oppo Reno 6 smartphone in the works which the company is planning to launch in its home country on May 27. The Reno series is one of the flagship smartphone series from Oppo which is not the mainstream one.

The Oppo Reno 6 series of smartphones have been leaked to be launching in China in a Weibo post from the company. The teaser confirms the day of the launch and it is apparently being launched at a beach party on the coast of Northern China with the smartphone being promoted as a “new summer companion”.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

At the Oppo Reno 6 series launch, we expect to see a vanilla Oppo Reno 6, a Reno 6 Pro, and a Reno 6 Pro Plus smartphones. The higher variants are expected to come with better cameras than the lower ones.

There is also news of the Oppo Reno 6 Z and A versions, but those smartphones seem to have separate launches and those appeared only recently. Hence it is expected that those will not be part of the initial announcement.

The previous Oppo Reno 5 and 5 Pro launched in China back in December of 2020. The Oppo Reno 5 featured a 6.43-inch OLED with a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. In terms of cameras, it offers a 64MP main camera joined by an 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth-sensing snapper. It also has a 32MP front-facing camera.

Each of the three new Oppo Reno 5 phones has a different chipset. There's a Snapdragon 765G in the Reno 5, Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ in the Reno 5 Pro, and Snapdragon 865 in the Reno 5 Pro Plus. Each of the three phones has 8GB or 12GB of RAM and all three featured super-fast 65W charging. The Reno 5's 4,300mAh, Reno 5 Pro's 4,350mAh, or Reno 5 Pro Plus's 4,500mAh battery.