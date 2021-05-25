Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus spotted on Geekbench just days ahead of its launch

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is set to launch its new flagship Reno 6 series on May 27 in China. This series comprises multiple devices like the base variant Oppo Reno 6, a Reno 6 Pro, and the fully-loaded Reno 6 Pro Plus smartphones.

Now just days ahead of the official launch, one of these above-mentioned devices has been spotted on a benchmarking platform – GeekBench. Apart from the Geekbench listing, the phones were also listed on a couple of e-commerce platforms back in China, revealing key specifications of the upcoming phone.

The Oppo Reno Pro Plus was recently spotted on TENAA and 3C certification sites a few days back and carried a model number PENM00. The device spotted on the benchmark site bears the same model number confirming that it’s the Reno 6 Pro Plus.

Going by the benchmark details, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus could come with a Snapdragon 870 chipset. The motherboard in the listing mentions the presence of an Octa-Core processor with a base frequency of 1.8GHz codenamed “Kona” which pertains to the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Additionally, the phone could have 12GB of RAM and the benchmark scores of 4649 for single-core and 12712 for multi-core also confirms the presence of a powerful chipset at the core. The phone can be spotted running on Android 11 out of the box.

Other leaks are also concurrent of the details mentioned above. Other reports suggest that the phone may come in a couple of variants with a minimum of 8GB of RAM and 28GB of onboard storage. The top-end variant may come with 256GB of storage coupled with 2GB of RAM.

The Oppo Reno Pro Plus may come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD+ panel with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. A 4,500mAh battery is expected to power the device and it may come with 65W fast charging support that is expected to juice up the battery pack within minutes.

Talking about optics, the Reno 6 Pro Plus may come with a quad-camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera apart from a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there could be a 32-megapixel selfie shooter present to do the duties.

