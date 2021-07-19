Poco F3 GT price in India could be lower than the OnePlus Nord 2

When the Poco F3 GT gets unveiled later this week, it is claimed to set a new high in terms of the price-to-features ratio in the mid-range segment. A new leak sheds some light on what it could be priced at, and how it could undercut the OnePlus Nord 2.

Anuj Sharma already confirmed that the Poco F3 GT will be priced around Rs 30,000 in India and explaned how it is a segment that is in need for some more competition and disruption. Its closest competitor will be the OnePlus Nord 2 , which will be unveiled on the previous day with similar specifications and an expected price tag of close to Rs 35,000 for the top variant.

😍 Poco F3 GT Price in India :8+128GB - Rs 28,999 or 29,99912+256GB - Rs 31,999 or 32,999Price is from a pretty reliable source but take this with little🧂.July 19, 2021 See more

Tipster Debayan Roy aka Gadgetsdata believes that the Poco F3 GT price in India will be Rs 28,999 or Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 31,999 or Rs 32,999 for the top 12GB+256GB model. At that price, it will be the most premium smartphone from Poco to date, and will compete with the likes of the OnePlus Nord 2, iQoo 7, Xiaomi Mi 11X, Realme X7 Max and the Oppo Reno 6.

As always, we’d suggest waiting for official information and not base your decisions based on leaks, but looking at the positioning and official wording, we could be surprised if it’s too far from this suggested pricing. There are also likely to be some upgrade offers for existing Poco users who had been waiting for a high-end flagship since 3 years.

The Poco F3 GT will be a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition from China with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset with UFS 3.1 storage, LPDDR5 RAM and 5G capabilities. It has a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate as well as dual stereo speakers. There’s a triple-camera setup on the rear, a large 5,000mAh battery and support for 67W fast charging.