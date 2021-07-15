OnePlus Nord 2 Indian pricing, configurations and colours leaked

The OnePlus Nord 2 will be with us next week, which means leaks are headed towards us at full force. The latest development reveals the last unknown specifications and also suggests what the mid-range phone could be priced at in India.

The information comes from tipster Yogesh Brar, who has an average track record with leaks, so we’d advise you to take the details with a grain of salt. According to him, the OnePlus Nord 2 will come in two configurations in India, with the 8GB+128GB variant being priced at Rs 31,999 and the 12GB+256GB variant going up to Rs 34,999. While these are significantly higher than the original Nord from last year, it fits perfectly within the brand’s current lineup of smartphones, sitting between the new Nord CE and the OnePlus 9R.

𝗢𝗻𝗲𝗣𝗹𝘂𝘀 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝗱 𝟮 𝟱𝗚Pricing•8/128GB - ₹31,999•12/256GB - ₹34,999Colors•Grey Sierra•Blue Haze•Green WoodsAt launch two colors, 3rd color is Special Edition with Leather Finish will come later.Do provide credit if you use this info.RTs appreciated!!July 14, 2021 See more

Further, he says that there will be two standard colours called Grey Sierra and Blue Haze, along with a special leather-like finish called Green Woods that will be available at a later date.

He also states that the OnePlus Nord 2 will actually make the jump to 65W fast charging, just like its flagship siblings. The battery capacity will be retained at 4,500mAh.

This will be the first time OnePlus opts for a MediaTek chipset for its smartphones, with the Dimensity 1200 AI running the show. Apart from high performance, the processor is capable of connecting to all 5G bands globally.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the Nord 2 will have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The cameras are also set to get a major hardware upgrade, with the 50MP Sony IMX766 assuming primary camera duties, after making its debut on Oppo and OnePlus flagships.

Lastly, the OnePlus Nord 2 will also be the first smartphone from the company to run on the new build of Oxygen OS that uses the codebase of Color OS. While there might not be a lot of visual differences, it should help the phone be more stable and receive better software support.