Oppo Find X4 may be the fastest charging smartphone ever

The Oppo Find X4 series is expected in early 2022, and a new leak suggests that some members of that family could sport some of the best fast-charging speeds we've seen on any smartphone.

According to a new leak, the Find X4 series may be making the jump to 125W charging speeds. We've seen a variety of phones with 120W charging, including the Xiaomi 11T Pro and the Vivo iQOO 8 Pro, but this could be the first commerically available phone to hit that 125W spec.

This information comes directly from trusted tipster Digital Chat Station who says that they expect some of the Oppo Find X4 series to feature the 125W charging spec. They don't specify which models, but we'd expect this on the sequel to the Oppo Find X3 Pro rather than the standard Oppo Find X4.

Oppo previously revealed this technology in July 2021 with an example that showed a smartphone with a 4,000mAh battery that could be charged from empty to full in just 20 minutes.

It'll depend on other factors how long the Find X4 will take to charge, but those stats above were from Oppo's own 125W tech so we'd expect similar results if it does make its way to its flagship devices.

In the past, the Oppo Find X series has come up with a mid-range Lite model and a top-end Pro device that boasted impressive specs. We expect the company to follow that same template with its 2022 smartphones, although we don't know much about any of these devices yet.

The Oppo Find X3 series in 2021 brought us a true premium and mid-range champions with each packing top specs for their price, and it's likely the Find X4 counterparts will be the same.

Oppo's Find X line has come to represent the premium category of smartphones and took on the likes of closest rivals of Xiaomi's Mi series, Samsung Galaxy S handsets and OnePlus phones that came out around the same time.

We would have loved to see a dip in prices compared to last year, but given the dire shortage of processors this appears unlikely to happen. We'll keep you updated with anything further we learn about the Oppo Find X4 series in the coming months.