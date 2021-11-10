Oppo Pad live images and specifications tipped online - here's what we know

All of a sudden Oppo has gone into hyperactive mode. A series of leaks around their upcoming smartphones such as the Oppo Reno 7 and their next flagship Oppo Find X4 series and a foldable device have flown thick and fast.

Now, we have images and specs of the first tablet from the BBK Electronics brand being revealed online. Interestingly, even Vivo, yet another brand under the same parent company, has been planning to introduce a tablet in the market.

With Realme already venturing into the tablet space, Oppo's entry was speculated for some time now though it is only now that a fresh series of leaks has given some impetus to what were essentially rumors. Tipster Abhishek Yadav shared images of a tablet on an assembly line via Twitter and shared specifications of the device.

In parallel, a report on Gizmochina shared images from Slashleaks that carried a few key specifications.

Going by the spate of leaks, the Oppo Pad appears to quite a sleek device and could be a mid-range offering with some decent specs that primarily targets the growing users in the entertainment segment.

Specifications and more...

The Oppo Pad reportedly boasts of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset which gives it a flagship feel in overall specifications. One can also safely assume that this would make it a close rival to the likes of the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5.

The device is said to offers 6GB of RAM tied to 256GB of built-in storage and runs on ColorOS 12 residing atop Android 12. As for the other specs, the leaks are silent. The leaks claim that the tablet has a 120Hz refresh rate display, but doesn't mention whether it features an LCD panel or an AMOLED one.

There is no information around the size of the display nor about the cameras that it could be sporting. Similarly, details about the positioning of the selfie camera, details of the rear camera and the battery pack continue to be under wraps.

Since the tipsters indicate a ColorOS 12 software, we can safely assume that it will bring some custom features to give the tablet a premium feel. We can expect a dock for quick access to apps as well as standard home screen widgets, with seamless switching between the Oppo Pad and other devices such as Oppo smartphones and smartwatches.

Though there is no mention of a possible release date as yet, one can safely assume that it could well be round the corner as is the the festive season. However, the one bit of information that we are eagerly awaiting is whether Oppo plans to launch the device across geographies or keep it limited to China alone.

