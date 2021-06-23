Vivo’s first tablet could come out by the end of this year

While almost everyone apart from Samsung thought that Android tablets are passé, the ongoing pandemic situation has created fresh demand for these large screened mobile devices.

Be it remote learning, media consumption or working on the go, people have realised that no matter how big the smartphone displays may get, tablets still have their market. This has got brands to re-work their theories around tablets and as a result, we heard that Xiaomi is looking to bring back the Mi Pad line up and very recently even Vivo was rumoured to be working on its Android tablets.

Now a Chinese publication, ITHome, via Tencent states that Vivo has confirmed its plans of entering into this segment and its first tablet is expected to launch in Q4 this year.

(Image credit: Internet)

While we’ve heard about Vivo Pad for some time, the Chinese company has recently trademarked it with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). And it is reported that this tablet may not come alone. Apart from Vivio, its sub-brand iQoo is also reportedly working on a few Android tablets.

Rumours suggest that the Vivo Pad may be accompanied by - iQoo Pad, iQoo Book, and NEX Book. Though at this point, we really do not have much information about either of these devices.

The sketches that have been doing rounds show a tablet with iPad-inspired thin bezels and a camera module that looks similar to the ones that we can see on the current-gen Vivo phones. The volume rocker and a power button can be seen on either side of the device.

Though Vivo might have revealed the timeline for the launch, the company has not revealed if the tablet will launch in the global markets apart from China. On the other hand, another Chinese company Realme has also teased its tablet and even a laptop. Both these devices from Realme are expected to launch soon in India.