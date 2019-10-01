The best cheap tablets and deals 2019: the top budget options

The best cheap tablets in 2019 do a surprisingly good job of blending an inexpensive price with some quality features. Especially handy is the way these tablets manage to stay thin, light, and portable.

You should be able to find a top tablet that fits your budget, but you could end up finding these best budget tablets even cheaper during deals events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday which happen at the end of November - especially the Amazon-branded tablets.

Not everyone wants to pay hundreds for a new slate, and these top budget tablets are great for web browsing, emails, video streaming and simple gaming.

The best tablet in the world is the iPad Pro 11, while the best Android tablet is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, but both will set you back a lot of cash. Best budget tablets they are not.

All hope is not lost though, as we've got the list of the best cheap tablets you can buy right now below - but let's make one thing clear - there aren't many to choose from.

It's slim pickings for anyone looking to pick up a cheap tablet these days as the market for low-cost slates has somewhat fallen away, but the ones below offer excellent value for money.

(Image credit: Apple)

1. Apple iPad (2018)

The best cheap tablet you can buy right now

Weight: 469g | Dimensions: 240 x 169.5 x 7.5mm | OS: iOS 13 | Screen size: 9.7-inch | Resolution: 1536 x 2048 | CPU: Apple A10 Fusion | Storage: 32GB/128GB | Battery: 8827mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 1.2MP

Good screen quality

Powerful for the price

Apple Pencil costs extra

Design unchanged

The iPad 9.7 (2018) is the best cheap tablet you can buy right now.

It may not be the newest, entry-level iPad on the market (that's the new iPad 2019), but the iPad 2018 still has an awful lot going for it - not to mention a lower price tag.

You get a display, plenty of power under the hood for your apps and games, plus it's been updated to Apple's newest software - iOS 13 - ensuring it's right up to date with the latest features and security patches.

Read the full review: iPad 9.7 (2018)

(Image credit: Lenovo)

2. Lenovo Tab 4 8 Plus

The best cheap Android tablet around

Weight: 300g | Dimensions: 210 x 123 x 7mm | OS: Android 7.0 | Screen size: 8-inch | Resolution: 1200 x 1920 | CPU: Snapdragon 625 | Storage: 16GB/64GB | Battery: 4850mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 5MP

Strong performance

Premium design

Easily scratched

Camera isn't great

In a sea of slates and smartphones, crafting a device that has enough personality to stand out and enough quality to be worth caring about is a difficult proposition.

With the Tab 4 8 Plus, Lenovo has succeeded in producing something with a flavor of its own, and something that makes the mid-range Android tablet market worth attention once again.

If you already have an Android device, commute regularly and want something a little nicer than an Amazon tablet, this is the obvious next step.

Read the full review: Lenovo Tab 4 8 Plus

(Image Credit: Amazon)

3. Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017)

An excellent, big screen cheap tablet

Weight: 500g | Dimensions: 262 x 159 x 9.8mm | OS: Fire OS | Screen size: 10.1-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1200 | CPU: quad-core | Storage: 32GB/64GB | Battery: up to 12 hours | Rear camera: 2MP | Front camera: VGA

Excellent value

Large, full HD display

Plastic design isn't premium

Cameras are poor

If you have an Amazon Prime membership and you want a big screen tablet for watching movies and TV, reading, and a spot of gaming, the Fire HD 10 is a great option. If you also have a limited budget, then it’s your best option.

It's a great value package for a 10-inch screen tablet. It does have obvious weaknesses, like the plastic design and useless cameras, but they’re understandable in a tablet at this price.

Read the full review: Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017)

(Image credit: Future)

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2018)

Weight: 529g | Dimensions: 260 x 161.1 x 8mm | OS: Android 8.1 | Screen size: 10.5-inch | Resolution: 1200 x 1920 | CPU: Snapdragon 450 | Storage: 32GB | Battery: 7300mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 5MP

Has a headphone jack

Long battery life

Design a little bulky

Can be sluggish

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 is the South Korean firm's answer to Apple's best cheap tablet which you've seen above.

If you're look for an Android iPad rival on a budget, this is the slate you should consider. With Google's Android operating system providing plenty of flexibility and a large HD display, the Tab A 10.5 is great for gaming, movies and web browsing.

Read the full review: Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2018)

(Image Credit: Amazon)

5. Amazon Fire HD 8 (2018)

If you live on Amazon you'll want a Fire

Weight: 363g | Dimensions: 214 x 128 x 9.7mm | OS: Fire OS | Screen size: 8-inch | Resolution: 800 x 1280 | CPU: 1.3GHz quad-core | Storage: 16GB/32GB | Battery: up to 10 hours | Rear camera: 2MP | Front camera: 2MP

Decent value

Improved speakers

Few meaningful upgrades

A little slow in places

The Amazon HD 8 was rebooted for 2018 with a slightly updated look, better front facing camera and a larger storage option. They are useful upgrades and ensure it remains in our best budget tablet list.

It's no tablet king, but it does what it sets out to well. Its crazy low price tag means it's perfect to hand off to the kids without the fear that they're wielding an expensive bit of kit around.

It may be too small for some, and the cameras aren't up to much, but the Fire HD 8 gives you the core tablet experience for not very much outlay, making it a budget tablet worth buying.

Read the full review: Amazon Fire HD 8

(Image Credit: Amazon)

6. Amazon Fire 7 (2019)

Amazon's latest slate is a very cheap, very basic tablet

Weight: 286g | Dimensions: 192 x 115 x 9.6mm | OS: Fire OS | Screen size: 7-inch | Resolution: 1,024 x 600 | CPU: 1.3GHz Quad-core | Storage: 16GB/32GB | Battery: up to 7 hours | Rear camera: 2MP | Front camera: VGA

Affordable

Durable build

Disappointing non-HD screen

Poor battery life

Notice the lack of 'HD' in the name of the Amazon Fire 7, compared to the other Amazon slates on this list? That's because the screen quality of the tablet is, well, not HD.

That's a compromise you'll have to make if you're wanting Amazon's latest, super-cheap device, as it won't grace your eyes with a stunning display or slick performance. However there is enough power under the hood to get you through basic tasks, like streaming content or shopping.

It's also great as a Kindle device, if you want your Kindle to also come with Alexa and the internet and the best books of all, movies.

Read the full review: Amazon Fire 7 (2019)