Oppo Find X4 series may boast of 125W charging capacity

When the Oppo Find X3 series arrived in March, it kicked off a discussion around the arrival of a macrophotography trend where the Xiaomi X11 was another player. Now the Oppo Find X4 series is in the works as is the Xiaomi 12 series and expectations are already on the rise.

While the successor to the Oppo Find X3 series is expected only around March 2022, there are already rumors circulating around it. Barely a few hours after news of how the Xiaomi X12 series could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 898 chipset, we now hear that the upcoming Find X4 series could boast a shift in charging capacity.

Quoting tipster Digital Chat Station, a report on GSMArena says that compared to the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which supported up to 65W wired charging, its successor in the Oppo Find X4 series could bring up to 125W charging speeds. It is more than likely that the new device would bring Qualcomm's upcoming flagship chipset, given that its closest competitor is already rumored to doing so.

In the past the Oppo Find series has come up with a mid-range Lite model and a top-end Pro device that boasted impressive specs. We expect the company to follow the same template with the launch in 2022 as well.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite in 2021 brought us a true premium, mid-range and budget champion respectively, with each packing top specs for their price, and it's likely their Find X4 counterparts will be the same.

Indeed, Oppo's Find X line has come to represent premium category and took on the likes of closest rivals Xiaomi Mi, Samsung Galaxy S and OnePlus phones that come out around the same time.

We would have loved to see a dip in prices compared to last year, but given the dire shortage of processors, this appears unlikely to happen. Users may recall that the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom was named after its hybrid 10x zoom lens, which was great for taking pictures of far-away things, and a few other Oppo phones (including the Find X2 Pro) used it too.

The company stopped using this camera though, and its Find X3 series didn't have amazing zoom capabilities as a result. Instead, the focus was on ultra-wide and, in the case of the Pro phone, microscope, photography. Can the Oppo Find X4 return to the same?

