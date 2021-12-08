OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro available at massive discounts in India

OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro, the big launches from OnePlus this year are now available at massive discounts in India. So, if you have been planning to get your hands on these flagship devices then this is the right time to go for. A good deal can let you purchase the OnePlus 9 at a heavy discount of Rs. 13,000 and OnePlus 9 Pro at a discount of Rs. 10,000. Interestingly, the company is offering discounts on its Nord CE 5G phone as well.

The discounted prices were announced just in time for the year-end sales in India, and well in time to clear out stocks as the next range of devices arrive. However, there is a caveat as only ICICI Bank Card holders can avail these heavy discounts. This deal is available on the company’s own website and Amazon, its e-commerce partner in India.

Note: Grab before it's too late! These offers on Amazon and OnePlus India are valid till December 31 or till stocks last.

OnePlus 9 Pro

The phone is listed with Rs. 5,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank card and EMI transactions. The participating bank is also offering nine months of no-cost EMI. Amazon. also lists the ICICI Bank deal and offers an additional Rs. 5,000 coupon code. Clubbing the two deals will bring down the actual cost of the OnePlus 9 Pro (8/128GB) from Rs. 64,999 to Rs. 54,999, thus giving a discount of Rs. 10,000. Similarly, the top model can be grabbed for Rs. 59,999, down from Rs. 69,999.

OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 is listed with an Rs. 8,000 instant discount when bought using ICICI Band cards, including on EMISs. Just like the Pro model, the OnePlus 9 can also be bought at no-cost EMI for nine months. This deal is live on OnePlus.in

On Amazon, in addition to the ICICI Bank card offer, you get Rs. 5,000 coupon code that gives uses an upfront discount on checkout. Clubbing both the offers will offer a price cut of Rs. 13,000. So, you can grab the OnePlus9 for as low as Rs. 36,999 in India.

It is worth mentioning that the OnePlus 9 series that went official in the country in March was bundled with Rs. 3000 instant discount offer through SBI credit card purchase. The company also offered benefits worth Rs. 6,000 with select Jio prepaid plans.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G –

The Nord CE 5G can be purchased at Rs. 1,5000 instant discount using ICICI Bank card and EMI transactions. ICICI Bank is also offering three months of no-cost EMI on the OnePlus Nord CE. This deal is live on OnePlus.in and Amazon.

