OnePlus Buds Z2 with ANC launched in India: price, specs and availability

OnePlus has announced the availability of its affordable true wireless earbuds – OnePlus Buds Z2 in India. These earbuds were launched in China sometime back and have now made their way to the Indian shores along with the company’s latest smartphone – the OnePlus 9RT.

These entry lever earbuds have a slew of upgrades over the predecessor and come with features like two-level noise cancellation, transparency mode, 11mm dynamic drivers and Dolby Atmos support.

OnePlus Buds Z2 price and availability in India

The OnePlus Buds Z2 is priced at Rs. 4,999 and will be available to purchase via OnePlus' official store, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon India, Flipkart, and select partner outlets.

The buds come in two colour options - Obsidian Black and Pearl White and will start retailing from January 17 during the Great Indian Republic Day sale.

OnePlus Buds Z2 features and specifications

The OnePlus Buds Z2 are a successor to the original OnePlus Buds Z and comes with improvements over the predecessor. The biggest highlight here is the addition of Active Noise Cancellation which helps remove unwanted background noise while you listen to your favourite music or are focused on a call.

Though the company says that it has added two noise-cancelling levels. The faint mode (25dB) doesn’t cancel all the external noise and the more powerful extreme mode (40dB) that cancels all the ambient noise.

Additionally, the buds also come with a transparency mode that lets users hear the surroundings when needed without removing the buds.

Another key upgrade that the OnePlus Buds Z2 brings is improved battery life. The company says that the Buds Z2 can last for over 38 hours and since the case come equipped with OnePlus’ Flash Charge fast charging capabilities, it can offer 5 hours of playback with just 5 minutes of charging.

The Buds Z2 come with the same 11mm dynamic drivers that are present in the premium OnePlus Bus Pro. The Buds come IP55 rated internals along with hydrophobic nano-coating that provide resistance against water and sweat. The case is, however, only IPX4 rates.

