OnePlus 9RT powered by Snapdragon 888 launched in India: specs, price and availability

Audio player loading…

After days of wait, OnePlus has finally launched the OnePlus 9RT in India alongside the OnePlus Buds Z2. The launch is happening days after the company introduced the next-gen OnePlus 10 Pro back home in China.

OnePlus 9RT was initially launched in China late last year and is a successor to the affordable flagship phone OnePlus 9R. The OnePlus 9RT brings a slew of upgrades, most being the inclusion of the Snapdragon 888 SoC compared to the Snapdragon 870 that was present on previous generation smartphones.

Unlike the flagship phones of OnePlus, the OnePlus 9RT doesn’t have Hasselblad tuned camera setup – instead, the phone has a triple camera setup with the primary sensor being a 50MP wide-angle snapper. OnePlus says that the phone is designed to offer an immersive gaming experience and comes equipped with advanced 4D haptic feedback, VC liquid cooling system to keep the thermals under control and a 600 Hz touch response rate.

OnePlus 9RT price and availability

The retail price of the OnePlus 9RT has been set at Rs. 42,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. There will be a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant as well which is priced at Rs. 46,999.

The phone comes in two colour options – Nano Silver and Hacker Black. The phone will start retailing on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, My Jio, Croma, and all partner outlets starting January 18 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

As for the launch offer, the company is offering Rs. 4,000 as an instant cashback of Rs. 4,000 for Axis bank cardholders. While OnePlus smartphone owners stand to get an additional Rs. 4,000 exchange bonus.

OnePlus is also offering the OnePlus Band at Rs. 999 and the Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition at Rs. 1499 with the purchase of the OnePlus 9RT 5G on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App - till 26th January 2022.

OnePlus 9RT specs and features

(Image credit: Future / Jitendra Soni)

As mentioned above, the OnePlus 9RT is an extension of the OnePlus 9R and since its been delayed a bit due to various reasons, the phone is launched precariously close to the global launch of the OnePlus 10 series. Of course, this does beg the question about when the brand may launch its 2022 flagship in India.

In terms of key specifications, the OnePlus 9RT comes with a 6.62-inch E4 Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, 600Hz touch response and HDR10+ support. It has a peak brightness of 1,300 nits making it bright enough to be operated easily during broad daylight.

The OnePlus 9RT is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Talking about the optics, the phone comes with a triple camera setup at the back with the primary sensor being a 50MP IMX766 sensor and OIS. It’s the same sensor that was used in the OnePlus 9 as well. Additionally, it has a 16MP Sony IMX481 ultra-wide-sensor and a 2MP macro snapper.

Powering the phone is a 4,500mAh battery pack. The phone supports 65W fast charging tech. The phone ships with Android 11 based OxygenOS – which is a huge disappointment considering the company’s recent track record with software updates. Though OnePlus says that Android 12 will be rolled out soon for the phone, we would prefer to wait and watch how this goes.

Additionally, you get an in-screen fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio and an Alert slider. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS and NFC.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram