Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Discounts on smartphones and electronics

Amazon Great Republic Day sale date has been revealed from the e-commerce giant. The first major sale of the year 2021 will be held next week in India. The company has scheduled the Amazon Great Republic Day sale from January 20 to 23. And, as always the Amazon Prime customers get early access to the deals.

The sale is expected to kickstart at 12 noon on January 23 for all the Amazon users. The Great Republic Day sale is set to bring offers on smartphones & accessories, up to 60% off on electronics, up to 70% off on Amazon brands, up to 70% off on home and kitchen products, up to 60% off on TVs and appliances, and much more.

Amazon Prime members will get 24-hour early access.

Common offers

During the sale SBI credit card users can avail a 10% instant discount across all the categories. Though Amazon has not given out the complete details of the offers, going by the previous offers and terms, the minimum cart value to avail this offer should be Rs 5,000. And, the maximum discount will be capped for Rs 1,500.

Apart from the card offers there's also exchange offers, no cost EMI discounts, and total damage control. Just like the previous sales, we also expect some products to get an instant coupon offers as well.

Smartphone offers

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

Amazon has not completely revealed the discounted price of the smartphones but, it has put up teaser images which gives us some idea of what might be on the cards. Starting off with the OnePlus 8T, the newest flagship which currently starts Rs 42,999 is said to get a price cut by at least Rs 500 as hinted by the teaser. Apart from the OnePlus 8T smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition, and iPhone 12 Mini, Galaxy M31s, Redmi Note 9 series, OnePlus 8 will also get discounts.

Check out all offers on smartphones

New smartphone launches

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Electronics offers

Amazon is offering up to 70% off on smartwatches and up to Rs 30,000 on laptops. There is also up to 70% offer on 70% off on storage devices and 50% off on top rated monitors.

And lastly, as always, Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices will be available with up to 40% off. The offer is applicable on Echo smart speakers, Fire TV stick, Kindle E-reader, Echo smart displays, Fire TV edition smart TVs, and smart home appliances.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech?

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!