Samsung Galaxy S21 FE finally launched in India: specs, price availability and more

Samsung’s affordable flagship phone – the Galaxy S21 FE has finally made its way to India. After multiple delays for a variety of reasons, the handset got a global debut on January 4 at the CES 2022. Thereafter, its journey to India has been swift.

The newest member of the Galaxy S21 family has been introduced in the market right ahead of the introduction of this years’ flagship Galaxy S22 lineup.

That said, the company has once again gone against user expectations and persisted with offering the device powered by its in-house Exynos chipset in India compared to the Snapdragon 888-powered variant that debuted in the international markets.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price and availability in India

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been introduced in a couple of memory and storage variants. The base variant of the phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and the top-end variant has 256GB of internal storage.

The base variant has been priced at Rs. 54,999 while the top-end variants will retail at Rs. 58,999. The phone can be bought from January 11 via Samsung, Amazon and other leading online portals. The phone comes in four different colourways - Olive, Graphine, Lavender and White

As a launch offer, the company is offering an introductory cash back of Rs. 5,000 for HDFC card holders – which brings the effective cost down to Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 53,999, respectively. The launch offer will be valid from January 11 to January 17.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications and features

While the Galaxy S21 FE is technically not a flagship phone and is aimed at offering a flagship experience at a slightly lower price point, the phone is indeed quite compact than most other Android flagship phones.

At 6.4-inches the phone is pocketable and can be termed compact given its near bezel-less design. The display on the Galaxy S21 FE offers FHD+ resolution and comes with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz refresh. At 1200 nits peak brightness, the display is bright enough for a comfortable outdoor viewing experience.

Under the hood, the phone has a 5G capable Exynos 2100 SoC which powered Samsung’s previous-gen flagships in the country. Though we expected the South Korean company to finally introduce a Snapdragon chipset equipped premium phone, the company chose not to.

The Galaxy S21 FE has 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and offers a couple of variants in terms of storage. Users get a choice between 128GB and 256GB onboard.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy S21 FE has a triple camera setup at the back with a 12MP Wide-angle sensor with OIS, a 12MP Ultra-Wide snapper with a 123-degree field of view and an 8MP telephoto camera with OIS and 30X Space Zoom. On the front, the phone has a 32MP snapper.

Powering the phone is a 4500 mAh battery that comes with 25W fast charging support over the USB Type C port, 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging for other gadgets. Like other flagship phones of Samsung, the Galaxy S21 FE doesn’t ship with a charger in the box.

The Galaxy S21 FE comes with IP68 certification for dust and water resistance and runs on Samsung’s OneUI 4 on top of Android 12.

