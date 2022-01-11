Xiaomi 11T Pro teases on Amazon ahead of India launch

Audio player loading…

After a minor build-up over the launch of the Xiaomi 11T Pro in India, the company formally announced a launch date and even sent out media invitations. There is no mystery around the specifications as the handset went official in China some months ago. Now, eCommerce major Amazon has stepped into the ring with its own hype.

Amazon, which is exclusively selling the upcoming smartphone, has come up with a microsite for the Xiaomi 11T Pro. A quick look around told us that the device will get a 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. These specs were described by Xiaomi as a hyper-display.

Last week, the Chinese phone maker had shared a teaser around a new device and sneaked it in during the launch event of the Xiaomi 11i series. The teaser appeared at the fag end of a livestream by Xiaomi and would have gone unnoticed but for the fact that the there was no name or details of the upcoming device barring the name Hyperphone appearing in bold.

Xiaomi 11T Pro - good specs for a decent price

The Xiaomi 11T Pro was launched about six months after the Xiaomi Mi 11. It came with several features of its premium predecessor but at a price point that was more modest. Of course, the company did have to cut a few corners cut here and there to keep that price low. The device cost Yuan 3,135 in China (approx. Rs.35,000).

The handset presented enough temptations to the user to shift from the standard Xiaomi 11 series of handsets. This represented a change from the past where the Mi 10T Pro merely served as a counterpoint to the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro.

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is a replicate of the Xiaomi Mi 11 in terms of the camera array and the chipset, but comes with a bigger battery as well as faster charging capabilities. The Snapdragon 888 chipset on the device is usually found on premium handsets and seems to be a steal at the expected cheaper price.

The global variant of the Xiaomi 11T Pro gets a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400x1080 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor that is coupled with the Adreno 660 GPU and X60 5G modem. It is paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The handset packs a three-camera setup with an LED flash. The 108MP primary shooter is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP tele-macro camera. The selfie shooter is a 16MP camera. The Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 120W fast charging capabilities.

