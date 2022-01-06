Is the Xiaomi 11T Pro India-bound? A teaser appears to suggest so

Audio player loading…

Trust phone-makers to create a mystery even during regular events. Xiaomi created one during the launch of its Xiaomi 11i series earlier today by teasing another device they provocatively termed the Hyperphone. No further hints and no further leaks - at least not for now.

This led us to speculate that Xiaomi could be referring to its mid-range smartphone from 2021 that came packed with segment-busting features and offered it at a good price. Yes, we are referring to the Xiaomi 11T Pro that went official last September and garnered some brownie points. In fact, leakers had suggested this earlier too.

The teaser appeared at the fag end of a livestream by Xiaomi in preparation for its latest launch in India but revealed neither design, nor specifications or even a launch date. All it deemed fit to state was that the Hyperphone was coming soon to India, which makes us believe that the leaks should start flowing anytime now.

Just so that readers get a clearer picture, we would add that the Xiaomi 11T Pro had already made its appearance on the BIS listings website a month ago. What made it a unique offering in the Mi T family was that while the earlier Mi 10T Pro appeared to be a counterpoint to the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, the 11T Pro starts from where the standard Xiaomi Mi 11 left off.

Xiaomi 11T Pro - features, specifications, price

(Image credit: Future)

First things first... what you notice first in the Xiaomi 11T Pro is the absence of the ‘Mi’ moniker as Xiaomi has stopped using branding in flagship phones in areas where it actually mattered to the company.

The 11T Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8GB or 12GB of RAM. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel that doesn’t curve at the edges. It's punch-hole for the selfie camera is at the top-center of the screen. The handset has a fast 120Hz refresh rate, which matches the Mi 11 but actually falls short of the 144Hz on the Mi 10T series.

On the optics front, the device carries a 108MP main and 5MP tele-macro snappers, but its ultra-wide and selfie cameras are lower-res at 8MP and 16MP respectively. At the time of its global launch, Xiaomi had harped on its videography capabilities as the videos go up to 8K resolution or 60fps alternatively. It also comes with a range of extra modes like letterboxing, macro video, object tracking and audio zoom give you handy extra tools for your movie-making.

The device boasts of a 5,000mAh power pack, which is fairly big for a phone. It’s likely that a combination of the big display, high refresh rate, power-hungry chipset and 5G modem does eat away at the battery as was proved by our review.

Though most of the information is based on speculation, there is a possibility that Xiaomi would launch yet another handset from its 11 series, and possibly end up calling it the Xiaomi 11i Hyperphone, given that it's latest Hypercharge series boasts of the 120W warp charging capability.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram