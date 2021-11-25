Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro and a new Redmi 10 set for India launch - specifications and more

As the world awaits the launch of the Xiaomi 12 flagship series of smartphones, we are getting reports of the Chinese manufacturer readying a slew of products across the phone and accessories space in India. Notable amongst them includes the two variants of the Xiaomi 11T series.

In a series of leaks exclusively for 91mobiles, well-known tipster Ishan Agarwal says both the Xiaomi 11T and the Xiaomi 11T Pro would launch in India and close on its heels, the Redmi 10 2022 model smartphones also may reach the customers.

The tipster adds that Xiaomi was in the midst of testing the Redmi Smart Band Pro, the Redmi Watch 2 and the Redmi Watch 2 Lite as well as the Xiaomi Watch S1 Active in the country. However, details of a possible launch date were missing, leaving us to speculate that some of these devices could land up on the shelves during the next couple of weeks.

While the The Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro went official back in September, the Redmi Smart Band Pro, the Redmi Watch 2 and the Redmi Watch 2 Lite were announced in October. A quick look at the possible specifications of some of the above-mentioned devices:

Two variants of the Xiaomi 11T would be available in 8GB plus 64GB and 8GB plus 128GB across white, blue and grey colors.

would be available in 8GB plus 64GB and 8GB plus 128GB across white, blue and grey colors. The Redmi 10 2022 will come in 4GB plus 64GB, 4GB plus 128GB and 6GB plus 128GB options and will be available in white, blue and grey hues.

will come in 4GB plus 64GB, 4GB plus 128GB and 6GB plus 128GB options and will be available in white, blue and grey hues. The Xiaomi 11T Pro will come in 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB options and will also be available in the same three colors.

Xiaomi 11T specifications

The Xiaomi 11T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Ultra chipset paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It runs on a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.

The handset comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ TrueColour display that delivers 120Hz refresh rate, and 480Hz touch response rate. It also offers a 20:9 aspect ratio on the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus layer screen.

The device has a triple camera stack at the back that is led by a 108MP primary sensor. On the sides, it has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 120-degree FoV, and a tele-macro camera that offers 3x zoom. On the front, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video chats.

The phone can record 8K videos and runs on Android 11 OS with MIUI 12.5 custom skin out of the box. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port.

Xiaomi 11T Pro design and specs

As for the Xiaomi 11T Pro, it offers the same screen size and perks with the 6.67-inch FHD+ TrueColour display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 480Hz touch response rate, Dolby Vision, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus layer.

However, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage that is further expandable via a microSD card. There is a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port. The Xiaomi 11T has a triple camera setup cameras with a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor, an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with a Sony IMX355 sensor, and an 8MP tel-emacro sensor with a 3x tele-macro camera.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram