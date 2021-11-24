Xiaomi 12 series design surfaces online, could include 50MP primary snapper

A lot has already been leaked around the upcoming Xiaomi 12, including the fact that the Chinese tech giant is dropping the Mi moniker from its next flagship offering. Now, just as we are getting ready for the Redmi Note 11T launch in India, there are reports that the Xiaomi 12 series too could be getting ready for a global launch in December.

In addition, well-known tipster Digital Chat Station has fetched some rigid information related to the camera setup of the upcoming Xiaomi 12. The Weibo posts related to Xiaomi 12 suggest that the smartphone will have a modified rear camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter.

Xiaomi 12 series rumors

As per the rumors, Xiaomi is going to re-introduce the FHD+ screen that will be a step backward considering that Mi 11 series had 1440p panels. However, expectations are that the FHD+ screen will only be part of the base variant. Talking about the design, the smartphones of the Xiaomi 12 series will look similar to their forerunners, including features like a single punch hole in the top left corner and slightly round edges.

Digital Chat Station also shared that the Xiaomi 12 may get the 100W fast charging solution as was with the Xiaomi 11T series. The fingerprint sensor under the OLED could get a facelift with a bigger area of operation. Another possibility is that most variants in the Xiaomi 12 series could work on the upcoming Qualcomm chipsets. There are chances that Xiaomi will start revealing the flagships just after the Qualcomm launch event scheduled a week away.

Xiaomi 11i series

Readers would recall that apart from Redmi Note 11T 5G and the Xiaomi 12 series, the company is also working on introducing two smartphones in India. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus are all set to get rebranded and rolled out in India as Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. Expectations are that the high-end variant, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, could come with 120W super-fast charging support.