Redmi Note 11T 5G India variant could feature Dimensity 810 SoC

Xiaomi is all set to roll out the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India on November 30. With barely a week left, we have a senior company official taking to social media to share more information on the device, specifically that it could be Xiaomi's first handset to feature a 6nm chipset.

Xiaomi's global Vice President of the company, Manu Kumar Jain, took to Twitter and informed the world that Redmi Note 11T 5G will feature a 6nm chipset but refrained from names. We speculate that it could well be the MediaTek Dimensity 810 .

Readers would know that the Redmi Note 11T 5G is a rebadged version of Redmi Note 11 5G rolled out in China. It would be no surprise if the Note 11T 5G comes with a Dimensity 810 SoC. For now, we do know that Amazon India has a dedicated microsite for Redmi Note 11T 5G.

We also know that Xiaomi is planning to roll out two more phones in India named Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. Both are rebranded versions of the Redmi Note 11 Pro (Xiaomi 11i) and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus (Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge), launched in China. The Redmi Note 11T 5G is slated to roll out on November 30 via a virtual launch.

Redmi Note 11T 5G price and availability

Xiaomi is going to drop three different storage options in the market for the Redmi Note 11T 5G. The vanilla variant of the device could get a price tag of around Rs 16,999, and the high-end variant may be available for purchase under Rs 20,000.

Redmi Note 11T 5G expected specifications.

Redmi Note 11T 5G could come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display and a 90Hz refresh rate. Speculations are that the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and Android 11 operating system. The smartphone is expected to have three RAM variants, including one with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, Redmi Note 11T 5G could sport a dual rear camera set up, including a 50MP primary snapper and an 8MP portrait sensor. At the front, the device will have a punch hole cut out and a 16MP front snapper for selfies and video calls. It can get a 5000mAh battery at its core to draw power that may also support 33W fast charging.