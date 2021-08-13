MediaTek Dimensity 920, Dimensity 820: specs, features, phones, and more

MediaTek has unveiled two new 5G chipsets in its popular Dimensity series. The company announced the new Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810 chipsets as the latest members of the 5G family.

Both the Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810 chipsets are built on 6nm fabrication processors and come with improvements over their predecessors. Both phones support up to 120Hz high refresh rate, multi-camera array, and come with heterogeneous multi-processing. While the Dimensity 920 will power premium mid-range phones, the Dimensity 810 will power budget and mid-range devices.

MediaTek Dimensity 920

(Image credit: MediaTek)

The second chipset in the Dimensity 900 series features four Arm Cortex-A78 clocked at 2.5GHz and four Arm Cortex-A55 clocked at 2.0GHz. It is built on TSMC’s 6nm fabrication process. MediaTek claims the Dimensity 920 offers up to 9% faster gaming performance over the Dimensity 900. One of the key features of the chipset is on the video recording front. The Dimensity 920 is capable of handling 4K HDR video recording as it combines flagship-grade noise reduction techniques (3DNR + MFNR).

Continuing with the optics, the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset is also capable of handling 108MP main cameras along with support for multiple camera arrays. A bunch of AI-centric camera features are also included. In terms of memory, the SoC can handle LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1, or LPDDR4X and UFS 2.2 combination.

Furthermore, in terms of connectivity, the Dimensity 920 offers dual SIM 5G, carrier aggregation, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and GNSS (L1+L2). It also supports NavIC. As far as gaming, the Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU along with MediaTek HyperEngine 3.0 handles everything. Lastly, the processor supports up to Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz screen refresh rate.

MediaTek Dimensity 810

(Image credit: MediaTek)

The third chipset in the 800 series after the Dimensity 800U and Dimensity 820, the new Dimensity 810 is built on a 6nm process. It is an eight-core SoC with Arm Cortex-A76 and Arm Cortex-A55 CPU cores with a max frequency of 2.4GHz. It is said to be 20% faster than the previous generation.

In the visual department, the SoC supports up to 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ display. In terms of memory, the chipset supports LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage while the Arm Mali-G57 MC2 and MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 handles gaming and graphics content. The Dimensity 810 supports carrier aggregation, dual 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, NavIC, and up to 64MP multi-camera array along with AI effects.

Realme to launch the first MediaTek Dimensity 810 phone?

Do you want #realme to be the first to bring MediaTek Dimensity 810 Processor in the world? https://t.co/RVcrsnzvE5August 11, 2021 See more

The company did confirm we will see the MediaTek Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810 powered smartphones in Q3 2021. Soon after the launch, Realme’s CEO, Madhav Sheth teased the launch of Dimensity 810 Processor powered smartphones 一 this might be the upcoming Realme 8i or Realme 8s and we should hear more in the coming days.

