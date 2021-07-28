MediaTek Kompanio 1300T: specs, features, devices, and more

MediaTek has announced a new processor that is built for tablets, 2-in-1s, and laptops such as Chromebooks. The newly launched MediaTek Kompanio 1300T shares the same hardware level specifications as the current mobile flagship Dimensity 1200 SoC .

The MediaTek Kompanio 1300T is built to offer a seamless experience across multiple devices such as tablets, laptops, Chromebooks and 2-in-1. The chipset is built on a 6nm process, supports up to 108 MP camera, 144Hz refresh rate and it will compete against the Snapdragon 7c second gen .

MediaTek Kompanio 1300T specs and features

(Image credit: MediaTek)

The MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC is designed to power computing devices such as tablets and laptops. It is built on TSMC's 6nm process which should offer better performance on tablets. The chipset also brings support for 5G network, AI and gaming enhancements. With Kompanio 1300T. OEMs can build powerful, lightweight tablets that are suitable for online education, business, streaming services, gaming and AI applications.

The MediaTek Kompanio 1300T is an eight-core chipset with four high-performance Arm Cortex-A78 cores and four power-efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores. Notably, the prime core from Dimensity 1200 is missing here. As for the graphics and gaming, things are handled by a nine-core Arm Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

The chipset supports up to 16GB of quad-channel memory(2133MHz) and dual-channel UFS 3.1 storage. As for the visuals, it supports up to a 2.5k display (2560 x 1440) with up to a 144Hz screen refresh rate and Full HD resolution with 120Hz. The processor can also handle HDR10+ content, and MediaTek has also built a chip-level eye protection engine to filter blue light. The chip also supports 4K HDR video recording and playback.

While similar to the Dimensity 1200, the Kompanio 1300T does not have a high-frequency Prime core.

In terms of connectivity features, the MediaTek Kompanio 1300T offers multiple 5G band support for sub-6GHz and 2CC carrier aggregation. Additionally, it also offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. For photography, the chipset supports up to 108MP primary cameras and also a variety of wide, tele or macro lenses. Of course, it also comes with a bunch of AI-centric features for photography.

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The chipset is focused on business needs, entertainment, and students. The SoC is said to offer faster, reliable connectivity, efficient performance and all-day battery life. It is also integrated with MediaTek's AI processing unit that provides energy-efficient AI computing power for voice and visual applications.

MediaTek says tablets powered by the new Kompanio 1300T platform are expected to be announced in Q3 2021 一 so we can expect new announcements in the next couple of months. According to the latest reports, the Honor V7 Pro tablet is likely to be the first one to feature the new chipset from MediaTek.

Kompanio 1300T features

TSMC 6 nm process

4 x Cortex-A78 and 4x Cortex-A55

Mali-G77 MC9 GPU

Up to 16GB LPDDR4x 2,133 MHz RAM

UFS 3.1 storage

Up to 2.5k display (2560 x 1440) @ 144Hz / Full HD @ 120Hz

Multiple 5G band for sub-6GHz and 2CC carrier aggregation

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2

108MP primary camera

Super hotspot power saving

Multi-touch boost

MediaTek HyperEngine 3.0

AI SDR-to-HDR with dynamic

