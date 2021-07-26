Honor V7 Pro tablet may launch with the Honor Magic3 series

After separating from Huawei, the Chinese tech brand Honor is gradually picking up pace. The company is gearing up for a global release of its flagship Honor 50 after launching it in China last month.

Now Honor has teased a tablet called Honor V7 Pro which is expected to come with high-end specifications. The teaser reveals that the tablet will have flat edges, SIM connectivity and a dual-camera setup at the back. The rear panel of the tablet is minimalist with just the Honor logo on leather-like texture and the vertically aligned camera module.

The presence of a sim-tray suggests that the tablet could probably come with 5G connectivity. Though there is little clarity around the chipset powering the tablet, however, a popular Chinese leakster suggested that the tablet could be powered by a yet to be announced MediaTek 1300T SoC. Also, since there is a Pro moniker attached with the name, a vanilla variant could be present.

While there were copies of press statements talking about the new MediaTek chipset powering the tablet, MediaTek has debunked this news and has stated these press statements were fake and had been photoshopped. Though this could also be an attempt to limit the information around the chipset that is yet to be announced.

That said, it is expected that the tablet could be announced alongside the Honor Magic3 series. The Magic 3 series is going to be the first major global launch from Honor. Since it will come with Google Apps preinstalled and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset, this product launch can be seen as a signal of Honor’s re-entry to the global stage.

Reports suggest that the Honor Magic3 Series is expected to come with four different variants- Magic3, Magic3 Pro, Magic3 Pro+, and Magic3 SE with no prize for guessing that the Pro Plus would be the top-end variant while the SE would be a stripped-down variant.

Apart from Honor, various other brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, Realme and Oppo are working on large-screened Android tablets eyeing to grab a piece of market share from Apple and Samsung.

