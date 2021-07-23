Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Deals on smart home products from Amazon

Amazon is hosting its Prime Day sale in a few days from now. This year’s event marks the fifth anniversary of Prime Day sales in India and as usual, this two-day long sale will offer discounts on many products across various categories.

To make the prime day deals even sweeter, Amazon has announced that it will offer discounts on its smart products like Echo, Fire TV, Kindle, and Alexa-based smart home devices. Since these offers include up to 50 per cent discount on Echo devices and bundle offers on the various smart devices and LED TVs, this could be the perfect time to get hold of your favourite Amazon smart home accessories.

Subscribe to Amazon Prime Rs 329 quarterly | Rs 999 yearly Includes unlimited free fast delivery, Prime Music and more!View Deal

Prime Day deals on Echo, Echo Dot, Fire TV, Kindle Devices

Combo deals on Echo Dot speakers

Smart Home Combo This deal is aimed at helping you build your smart home setup easily. The third-generation Echo Dot which normally retails around Rs. 3499 will be available for Rs.2499 and will include a smart LED colour bulb as well.View Deal

Smart TV Bundle offer Amazon is offering Echo Dot 3rd Gen bundled at no extra cost if you purchase the OnePlus U Series TV 4K smart LED TV. The offer is applicable on 50- inch, 55- inch, and 65-inch models available at a starting price of Rs. 46,999View Deal

Discount Deals

Echo Smart Speakers and Smart Displays Amazon’s Smart Speakers and Smart Displays, including the recently launched Echo Show 10, will be available at a discount of up to 50% during the prime day sale.View Deal

Echo Dot 3rd with AmazonBasics Fire TV On the purchase of AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition 4K smart LED TV, both 50 and 55 inches at a starting price of Rs. 34,999, Amazon is offering the Echo Dot 3rd gen smart speaker for just Rs. 999View Deal

Up to 50% off on Fire TV devices Various Fire TV devices like the Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick 4K and the recently launched FireTV Cube will be available at up to 50% discount during the Prime Day sale.View Deal

Discount on Fire TV Stick Amazon will offer a discount of 55% on Fire TV Stick bundled with annual subscriptions of Zee5, Sony Liv, and Voot Select.View Deal

Discount on Fire TV Edition smart LED TVs Fire TV OS-powered smart TVs from popular brands like Onida, AmazonBasics, and Akai will be available at a discount of up to 50 per cent. The discount will be available on TVs across the different price rangeView Deal

Kindle eReaders deals

Discount on Kindle eReaders Amazon is offering a discount of up to Rs. 4000 on popular Kindle branded ebook readers. The offer will be available on Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and the Kindle Oasis.View Deal

Other deals

Additionally, there will be discounts on products that have Alexa built-in. Smartphones from Xiaomi and OnePlus, Smartwatches like boAt Xtend and Mi Revolve Active etc will be available with exciting discounts. These smart products can help you control your smart appliances and products using voice commands.View Deal

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates