Amazon Echo Show 10 along with updated Echo Show 5 launched in India

Amazon has introduced a couple of its new Echo Show devices in India. These devices include the tiny little Echo Show 5 and the bigger Echo Show 10. And while the Echo Show 5 comes equipped with a 5.5-inch display the Echo Show 10 has a massive 10.1-inch HD display that, as Amazon says, automatically moves to face you.

Amazon Echo Show 10 price and availability in India

The retail price of Echo Show 10 in India has been set at Rs. 24,999 and it is Amazon’s most advanced yet costliest smart speaker and display yet in the country. It comes in only black colour option and is already available to purchase on Amazon India.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Amazon Echo Show 10 features and specs

The new Echo Show 10 is a smart home device that comes with a 10-inch display and a speaker built-in. The 10-inch touch-enabled display boasts a resolution of 1280*800 pixels is connected to a base that acts as a speaker. While the device can be controlled via voice commands, it has a few physical buttons for volume control, mute and a privacy slider placed on the top of the display.

The Echo Show 10 also comes with a 13-megapixel front-facing camera that can help you connect with family and friends via video calls. For the ones concerned about their privacy, the Echo Show 10, like most similar devices, comes with a physical shutter to manually turn off the camera.

The device is equipped with a brushless motor that helps the screen move automatically with you while you enjoy your favourite music or videos. Talking about the speaker, the Echo Show 10 comes with a 2.1 sound system with 21” tweeters and a 3-inch subwoofer to produce a sound loud enough for a large room or a hall.

It supports various popular streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, Apple Music, Netflix, Prime video and more. Apart from enjoying movies or songs, the Echo Show 10 can be used to control smart lights, plugs, cameras or other smart home appliances as well.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) price and availability in India

The retail price of Echo Show 5 in India has been set at Rs. 8,999 while the speaker is available to purchase at a discounted price of Rs. 6,999 already. It comes in three colour variants: Black, White, and Blue and can be bought from Amazon India.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) features and specs

The Echo Show 5 is the cheaper device of the two. It comes with a smaller 5.5-inch display and an updated 2-megapixel HD camera built-in that helps you start a quick video call or a Drop-In conversation with other devices logged into the same Alexa account.

The Echo Show is compact enough to be placed on your work desk or the bedside letting you enjoy your favourite music, TV shows or even control smart home devices. Like other smart devices, the Echo Show also comes with a physical privacy shutter to turn off the camera.

